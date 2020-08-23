Contents
Fareed points out Biden and Reagan's winning political formula
Newsdio’s Fareed Zakaria‘s discusses the state of today’s Democratic party after the Democratic National Convention that was criticized by some progressives for including speakers with such a wide range of political views.
