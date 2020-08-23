Fareed points out Biden and Reagan’s winning political formula

By
admin
-
0
46
fareed-points-out-biden-and-reagan’s-winning-political-formula

fareeds take dnc biden democratic party gps vpx _00040526

fareeds take dnc biden democratic party gps vpx _00040526

MUST WATCH

Newsdio’s Fareed Zakaria‘s discusses the state of today’s Democratic party after the Democratic National Convention that was criticized by some progressives for including speakers with such a wide range of political views.

Source: Newsdio

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

Fareed Zakaria, GPS

Newsdio’s Fareed Zakaria‘s discusses the state of today’s Democratic party after the Democratic National Convention that was criticized by some progressives for including speakers with such a wide range of political views.

Source: Newsdio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here