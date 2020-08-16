Fareed: Washington is fiddling while America burns

By
admin
-
0
8
fareed:-washington-is-fiddling-while-america-burns

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.

Replay

MUST WATCH

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria breaks down the economic gridlock between House Democrats and Republicans that is preventing a second coronavirus relief package.

Source: CNN

See More

Fareed Zakaria, GPS

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria breaks down the economic gridlock between House Democrats and Republicans that is preventing a second coronavirus relief package.

Source: CNN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here