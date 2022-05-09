Marvel’s Ms. Marvel is all set to have a star-studded cast, and Farhan Akhtar is one of the newest members. The actor took to social media to express his gratitude for being a part of the project.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and will give my best,” he wrote on Instagram. Ms. Marvel is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Ms. Marvel, who is also known as Kamala Khan.

The plotline of the Ms. Marvel series

The Ms. Marvel series follows Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey who discovers she has Inhuman genes and gains superpowers after undergoing Terrigenesis.

Editing Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, with artists Adrian Alphona & Jamie McKelvie collaborated to develop the character. Ms. Marvel is set to be the first Muslim superhero film.

Akhtar will be playing the role of Ms. Marvel’s father, Yusuf Khan, in the film. Ms. Marvel is set to begin filming in Atlanta this month and is expected to be released in 2022.

Names of the characters in Ms. Marvel

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Rish Shah as Kamran

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Aramis Knight as Kareem, aka Red Dagger

Ms. Marvel confirms Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood debut

The Bollywood actor took to social media to share the news

Ms. Marvel is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

As part of Phase Five of the MCU. The film will star Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, with Aramis Knight, Yasmeen Fletcher, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Azhar Usman, Mohan Kapur, and Farhan Akhtar in supporting roles. Ms. Marvel is the first film in the MCU to be led by a Muslim character.

The future success of Ms. Marvel

The future success of Ms. Marvel will depend on its ability to balance Ms. Marvel’s superheroes with her identity as a Pakistani-American Muslim teenager, something that the comics have done well.

Farhan Akhtar joins the cast of Ms. Marvel in an unspecified role. He is best known for his work in Bollywood films such as Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Lakshya (2004), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Ms. Marvel is set to be released in 2021.

I am grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of this project, which is so close to my heart,” Akhtar said in a statement. “As a huge fan of Ms. Marvel, I can’t wait to see how her story unfolds on the big screen.”

Ms. Marvel is just one of many upcoming projects that Akhtar has lined up. He is also set to star in and produce an untitled Amazon Prime Video series based on the life of Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

