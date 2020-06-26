Farm workers considered "essential" feel underpaid and at risk.

Calzadillas, who works near Bakersfield, California, said he has mostly had to find his own masks and protective gear since the start of the pandemic. He repeatedly changed jobs and employers, from picking blueberries and cherries, to thinning vegetables, cleaning carrots and weeding vines, in search of better wages and safer working conditions.

"Here they give us masks and gloves; they just started that last week," he said recently about his latest job, in a vineyard. But in most places where he has worked, he said, "companies don't give us anything."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes on their website that farmworkers face a particular risk of infection from being in close contact with each other in the fields, in shared housing or transportation, and due to limited access to clean water. for hygiene.

Health officials say some of the outbreaks appear to have spread in part due to farmworker homes or nearby working conditions. But worker advocates also blame federal policies that block undocumented farmworkers and those in mixed-status families from stimulus payments and medical care, and the lack of federal measures to impose mandatory coronavirus protections on agricultural workers.

About half of US crop agricultural workers are undocumented, according to the US Department of Agriculture, the CDC recommends that farms "consider modifying policies" so that workers are not penalized if they take sick days.

But workers and advocates say those recommendations overlook a larger problem: Because undocumented workers are excluded from federal coronavirus assistance, unemployment insurance and Medicaid, "they are not going to tell someone that they are sick, if they don't get paid. " "While they stay at home, or if they fear losing their jobs," said Melinda Wiggins, executive director of the advocacy group Student Action with Farmworkers, in North Carolina.

"The vast majority of agricultural workers do not have health insurance," said Armando Elenes, treasurer secretary of the United Farm Workers union. "Their biggest concern is getting sick and not being able to work … They don't have an alternative plan; they can't collect unemployment. They don't have a safety net."

An undocumented nursery worker in central Florida, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, told CNN that she was not offered paid sick days. She said that she and her husband, who have worked in the United States for 12 years, relied on home remedies rather than seeking medical attention.

"My husband had some fever, headaches, he felt bad … he works in construction, but when he tested positive, he had to leave his job for 20 days," she said. "Then I felt sick and got a positive result six days later … we don't have health insurance; it is very difficult to know what to do."

The woman asked not to be identified because she feared she would be attacked by immigration authorities. She said she was able to stay home when she got sick only because her husband returned to his construction job as soon as he tested negative.

Study shows rural counties at risk

Nationwide, counties with the most farmworkers have seen significantly higher levels of death from the coronavirus, according to a pre-published study, awaiting peer review, from researchers at the University of California, San Diego, and the School of Health. Rollins Public of Emory University, Georgia.

"You can see how it leaks into the country's most rural areas," said Rebecca Fielding-Miller, lead author of the study and a social epidemiologist at UCSD's school of public health, about the pandemic. "I am desperately concerned that it cannot be addressed the way it did in New York and Los Angeles."

Proponents have criticized the Trump administration for avoiding mandatory measures to protect farmworkers. As has been true in other parts of the economy, CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have largely followed the issuance of voluntary guidelines and recommendations to protect workers.

Bruce Goldstein, chairman of advocacy group Farmworker Justice, said government officials "have focused on the need to keep food production running, but have done nothing to prevent workers from becoming too ill to carry out their job".

OSHA did not respond to CNN's questions about why it has not issued mandatory measures. But in a statement, an OSHA spokeswoman wrote that "OSHA has been acting to protect the workers of the United States by providing broad guidance to employers and workers on the COVID-19 response," and that the agency "will take measures necessary to address unsafe workplaces, including enforcement action, as warranted. "

Without federal government safety mandates, farm owners and labor contractors say they must work closely with local health officials to protect workers.

& # 39; We work diligently & # 39;

In April, an outbreak affected Stemilt, a fruit company in Wenatchee, Washington. The company evaluated 71 workers in one of its orchards, and found that 36, although asymptomatic, tested positive for Covid-19. The company, which had already been following CDC recommendations on hygiene and distancing, quarantined affected workers and made wearing masks mandatory, among other steps, said Roger Pepperl, director of marketing for Stemilt.

"We work diligently with the health district and with all public resources to bring out best practices," he said.

Still, in late May, Stemilt was hit by another outbreak, in its apple packaging line that affects at least 25 workers. "Isolation, testing, and caring for people helped us get into a stable situation," Pepperl said, "and, thank God, we had nothing but mild symptoms."

From a single Covid-19 case reported on May 16, an outbreak among employees of Firestone Pacific Foods, a fruit packer from Vancouver, Washington, eventually grew to 132 cases on June 18, said Marissa Armstrong, a public spokeswoman. Clark County. Health Department. The plant closed on May 18 for two weeks of deep cleaning, among other security measures.

"We did not order them to close; they worked with us voluntarily and worked with us to facilitate testing for all of their employees," Armstrong said.

Josh Hinerfeld, executive director of Firestone Pacific, said the company had taken security measures beforehand, which included, as of April 29, requiring employees to wear masks. "I thought we had implemented appropriate measures based on CDC guidelines," he told CNN. "Despite these precautions, 44% of our employees tested positive for Covid-19."

While the plant was closed, a state occupational health and safety consultant advised Hinerfeld on what to do as he walked around the facility holding his cell phone for a virtual tour.

"She could see things that I didn't see," he said.

Hinerfeld said he believes regulators and health officials should deploy more resources to help companies keep their workers safe.

"Submitting hyperlinks to CDC guidelines is not as useful as a virtual tour of the workplace with a trained industrial hygienist … Now that we know how much more is required, we want to make sure others do as well."

On May 28, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation demanding that orchards and farms in the state provide, at no cost to employees, masks and other protective equipment, hand washing stations, and for guarantee physical distance or barriers between workers, among others. Steps. Other emergency rules issued May 13 require farms that provide housing for workers to separate beds by at least six feet or to install barriers between them; to improve cleaning and disinfection; and identify and separate workers with suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases.

Last month, Oregon adopted extensive and mandatory emergency rules that require farms to provide more hand washing stations and restrooms, face masks, social distancing, home separation, and other measures. On May 29, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a $ 30 million state initiative to help the agricultural industry deal with Covid-19, which includes providing: over a million face masks and personal protective equipment. ; 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer; outreach and education programs; and assistance with alternative housing, hand washing stations, portable toilets and more.

Reyna López, executive director of the Oregon Farmworkers Advocacy Group Pineros and Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, said that prior to the latest measures, workers had no incentive to say anything if they got sick.

Now, he said, Oregon "is really asking employers (farmers) to step forward."

& # 39; A danger in the workplace & # 39;

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued executive orders in April ordering two weeks of paid sick leave for any agricultural worker and other food workers who are subject to a quarantine or isolation order or medical directive; and provide $ 100 million to subsidize child care costs for essential workers.

When the California Department of Industrial Safety issued Covid-19 safety recommendations for agricultural businesses, it noted that "this guide does not introduce any new legal obligations," before adding that "most California workplaces should consider the disease. as a workplace hazard. " This means that "employers must provide facial covers and other necessary materials or supplies (disinfectant wipes, gloves, etc.) for their employees."

Other states with coronavirus outbreaks, such as Florida, Tennessee, and North Carolina, have also stuck with issuing guidelines and recommendations, despite multiple outbreaks on farms.

CNHA-reviewed OSHA records show that as of June 14, farmworkers have filed more than 100 coronavirus-related complaints in more than a dozen states, not including operations with animals or dairy products. Complaints included employers who did not provide masks, washing stations, or other hygiene facilities: they did not require social distancing; and not select workers, among others.

Kevin Reuning, an assistant professor of political science at Miami University of Ohio who tracks OSHA complaints for a union-affiliated website, said that because relatively few workers take the initiative to file complaints, there are likely to be many more similar violations.

In its Ventura County, California, greenhouses, where it grows tomatoes and cucumbers, the Houweling & # 39; s Group follows all CDC guidelines, health and safety manager Miguel Campos said. That includes thermometer controls at the entrance for employees, free masks and gloves, social distancing, scope to check if absent employees can have coronavirus, and so on.

"We also follow the guidelines established by the county, and we have contact with local officials … saying, 'Hey, this is what we're doing,'" Campos said. "It benefits us to go up and up."

Have federal, state, or local officials been verified to ensure that Houweling follows the coronavirus guidelines? "Not." Campos said. "But we understand that we could be reviewed at any time."

Meanwhile, in Bakersfield, Calzadillas said that he and his wife, both from Oaxaca, Mexico, are trying to be vigilant to stay healthy. They have harvested crops in California for 14 years. They have four children, the oldest is 12 years old, all US citizens. He said he and his wife are constantly talking about what could happen if one or both of them falls ill.

"What would happen to the children?" I ask. "How would we pay the costs of our house? How would we pay the hospital bill?"