Farmers in the Mississippi Delta face another difficult year with flooding, COVID-19

VALLEY PARK, Miss. – The coronavirus pandemic has stopped companies across the country and, for farmers in the Mississippi Delta, the virus added an insult to injury.

In March, when the pandemic was just beginning to emerge as a global health crisis, farmer Billy Whitten already had a big problem on his hands. The 1,440 acres of their farmland were flooded with flood water; and threatened to invest a growing season for the second consecutive year.

The Mississippi River had been raging above the flood stage since early January, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA He opened and closed the Steele Bayou Control Structure on several occasions to help reduce stress in the river. That essentially turned the Delta into a bathtub; and allowed rainwater to accumulate on thousands of acres of farmland.

"We are just a big rain from total disaster," said Whitten, owner of Whitten and Whitten Farms. "Until we have the bombs, this will continue to happen."

The pumping station was the final part of the Yazoo Backwater project, approved by Congress in 1941. A major component of the project was the completion of the Yaveo Backwater Levee in 1948. However, without a pumping station, there was no way to get rid of of flood water that accumulates when nearby drainage structures close the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.

The Environmental Protection Agency had planned to install a pumping station, but changed course and vetoed the project in 2008.

An EPA official told Fox News that he was "concerned about the disruptive and significant impacts" of the flood and was currently in the process of finding a solution to fix it.

In late May, the flood water began to decrease. Whitten's land and thousands of other acres in the area had begun to dry up. There was hope that the farmers, who did not plant anything last year, could plant this year.

Whitten had planted at least 60 acres of soybeans on what land he could use. Then the reality of the coronavirus was established.

Prices for the staples Whitten would grow, such as soybeans and corn, have plummeted by about 10 percent or more since the beginning of the year, according to Trading Economics.

Producers have purchased fewer food grains because the virus has increasingly made it difficult to sell livestock to processing plants where production has slowed down due to coronavirus infections.

Furthermore, reduced ethanol production has played an important role in lowering the price of corn. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, about 40 percent of all American corn is used in the production of ethanol. As the pandemic closed businesses and forced Americans to stay home, demand for gasoline with ethanol plummeted and fell to corn prices.

"I can't see any kind of way to make money this year by farming," said Whitten. "That is probably the most daunting part, knowing that if we plant we will probably end up losing money on everything we plant." Prices of chemicals, seeds, fuel, land rent and everything; that's still as high as ever. "

Even if Whitten were to plant, low commodity prices would only generate enough income for him to break even, perhaps. That's the best I could hope for so late in the season.

Will Maples, a row crop extension economist at Mississippi State University, said the pandemic has made the situation already difficult for farmers in the Mississippi Delta. He said there will be some federal money allocated to help keep farming operations alive, but he believes the current situation is unsustainable.

"At these commodity prices, I want to say that it is going to be difficult to sustain in the long term because producers really in recent years have probably reduced the highest possible cost of their operations," Maples said.

Whitten has crop insurance and will probably need it for a year. He is optimistic that better days await him and other farmers in the Mississippi Delta.

"It is exhausting," he said. "We only have to live one day at a time."