In Fatal Attraction, we see the dark side of obsession. The movie tells the story of Dan Gallagher, a successful young lawyer who has it all until he meets Alex Forrest. What starts as a casual affair quickly turns into a dangerous game of cat and mouse, as Alex becomes increasingly unstable and fixated on Dan. The film explores themes of love, and obsession, and is a cautionary tale for anyone who might be tempted by an affair.

This popular classic movie is revisited by viewers worldwide. With so much praise and love for the movie, Paramount’s now confident that the movie should be remade into a series. Yes, you read it right. Paramount’s going to bring up this classic tale of obsession and love.

Who is going to be the cast of the Fatal Attraction series?

The series is written by Alexandra Cunningham. It will star Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, a successful lawyer. Lizzy Caplan will play Alex Forrest, his colleague, and obsessed affair.

How will the series be different?

The remake of Fatal Attraction into a series will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity. But according to Deadline, the themes of marriage, infidelity, obsession will be shown through the lens of “modern attitudes towards strong women.” Nicole Clemens, President, of Paramount+ Original expressed in a press statement that the Jackson and Caplan chemistry will be the focus of the entire story. He said, “[Joshua Jackson] and Lizzy [Caplan] are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche.” He further expresses “We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

What is a Fatal Attraction movie about?

Fatal Attraction is a 1987 American psychological thriller film directed by Adrian Lyne and starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer. The film centres on a married man who has an affair with a woman (colleague) who refuses to end the relationship, leading to dangerous and dark consequences. Fatal Attraction will explore the different ways marriage can be threatened when outside forces are introduced into the relationship, and the lengths one will go to protect their family.

Critical response to Fatal Attraction movie

Fatal Attraction was met with mixed reviews from film critics. Rotten Tomatoes has the film given a score of 76%. The site’s consensus reads, “A potboiler in the finest sense, Fatal Attraction is a sultry, juicy thriller that’s hard to look away from once it gets going.” Time magazine film critic Richard Corliss said “[The film brings] horror home to a place where the grownup moviegoer actually lives.” The New York Times writes, “Years hence, it will be possible to pinpoint the exact moment that produced Fatal Attraction, Adrian Lyne’s new romantic thriller, and the precise circumstances that made it a hit.”

Who’s the real villain in Fatal Attraction? RT for Dan, like for Alex. pic.twitter.com/HP56rk4L3k — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 6, 2019

While many praised the movie others were not happy with the depiction of the character of Alex. Some feminists did not appreciate the depiction of a strong career woman who is a psychopath. The movie became a topic of discussion about infidelity, dark behaviours of impulsivity, frequent severe anger, self-harming, and many more themes and traits. However, despite the critical response, the film was a commercial success and grossed over $320 million against its $14 million budget, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1987 worldwide.

Why did Fatal Attraction become so popular?

Fatal Attraction became popular because it tapped into primal fears that arise when people go beyond their limits. It showed how an extramarital affair can spiral out of control very quickly and how dangerous and dark an obsession it can be. The ending is also particularly shocking to audiences. The movie also discusses the consequences of infidelity. How an obsession can turn violent and dark and devastating. So, currently, there is no word on when the production will begin or when the series will hit the screens. So, by the time the series comes out, go watch the original classical film. The movie is worth visiting several times.