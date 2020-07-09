Fatal video & # 39; I can't breathe & # 39; 2017 resurfaces in Phoenix

"Please, Allah," he says.

"Allah? He is not going to help you now," says one of the officers fighting to handcuff him. "Just relax."

"Please help me," says the man, between screams. "Please."

"Relax!" says an officer. "Stop resisting."

The man's screams and expressions turn into moans. His body weakens, he falls silent, and he vomits.

Moments later in body camera images, an officer can be heard saying, "He is dead."

The man at the bottom of the pile was Muhammad Muhaymin Jr. His death in police custody on January 4, 2017 has striking similarities to the case of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day after Minneapolis police officers were on top of him for almost nine minutes. – One with a knee in the neck.

The incident, which has attracted some local coverage but little national coverage, is taking a second look in the context of Floyd's death, galvanizing a movement and changing the tone of the national conversation about race and the police.

"We have heard the Phoenix Mayor and the Phoenix Police Chief talk about what happened in Minneapolis, say they are embarrassed, condemn the people involved as if it were something separate from us," said Viri Hernández, executive director of Poder in Action, a Phoenix advocacy group. "They never acknowledge that what happened to George Floyd, his policemen did here, to Muhammad Muhaymin."

The officers involved in the death are still in force.

The Phoenix incident began with a trip to a public toilet. When Muhaymin, 43, who was struggling with intermittent mental illness and homelessness, tried to take his emotional support dog, a Chihuahua named Chiquita, to the bathroom of a community service center, the manager physically prevented him from entering the bathroom. of men. and I asked him to leave the dog outside. A discussion ensued and the manager ordered an employee to call 911.

This triggered a response from a handful of Phoenix police officers who initially appear on body camera images to defuse the situation by allowing Muhaymin to use the men's room.

But during his fateful six-minute wait for Muhaymin to leave, officers conducted a background search and discovered a court order on his record for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge for possession of a marijuana pipe. (That confiscation was the result of a 2016 arrest by a police officer for jaywalking in nearby Mesa, Arizona.)

When Muhaymin came out of the bathroom, the situation quickly got out of control. The officers tried to arrest him, and finally Muhaymin ended up face down on the sidewalk outside the facility with at least four officers on top of him struggling to put his hands on the handcuffs. In eight minutes, Muhaymin was dead. Your dog has not been seen since.

The Muhaymin family is suing the city for $ 10 million in a wrongful-death lawsuit that names 10 Phoenix police officers as defendants and is expected to go to trial by jury early next year.

"In general, sending firearmed police officers to deal with someone who has a mental breakdown is a recipe for disaster," said family attorney David Chami.

Although the circumstances of the Floyd and Muhaymin cases share striking similarities, the impact they have had in terms of public awareness and consequences for the officers involved is a world apart.

In the Floyd case, all four officers involved were fired and are now facing criminal charges.

In Muhaymin's case, none of the officers who answered the call faced any discipline. They all remain in the force; one is now a detective.

The Phoenix Police Department, one of the largest in the United States without civilian oversight, conducted its own investigation and found that officers did not commit any crimes, according to Chami. (In response to a request for public records, the police department declined to provide CNN with the results of its investigation. The department said that none of the officers' actions on that day was found "out of policy.")

"The department is being investigated here," said Chami. "There is an incentive not to find bad deeds."

The Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the internal investigation by the Phoenix Police Department and determined that the officers "did not commit any act that warrants criminal prosecution," according to a letter dated February 22, 2018, sent to CNN.

Why medical experts disagree on cause of death

A Maricopa County coroner, Dr. Amanda Maskovyak, called Muhaymin's death homicide, a technical term meaning that someone died at the hands of another. Maskovyak listed the leading cause of death as cardiac arrest, aggravated by "coronary artery disease, psychiatric illness, acute methamphetamine poisoning, and physical exertion during law subduction."

The family's expert witness, Dr. Bennet Omalu, disagrees.

"Choking due to compression of the trunk and body," not the underlying conditions or drug use, was the cause of death, said Omalu, a forensic pathologist known for his research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) injuries. ) in soccer players, and who was played by Will Smith in the 2015 movie "Concussion".

When Muhaymin vomited, his body had been compressed under the weight of the officers for eight minutes, Omalu wrote in a report for the family's lawyer. This "large-scale traumatic stressor" caused Muhaymin to vomit, which entered and blocked his air passages, cutting off oxygen to his brain and causing "sudden death," says the Omalu report.

The report, obtained exclusively by CNN, concludes: "If Muhammad had not met the police on January 4, 2017, he would not have died."

A spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department said the litigation prevents them from commenting extensively on the Muhaymin case.

"The Phoenix Police Department is committed to the safety of every person in our community," the spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. "Our goal is to be accountable and transparent to our community while providing information related to critical incidents."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego declined to comment for this story.

The city of Phoenix has been struggling with allegations of police brutality for the past few years. In 2018, he led the nation in fatal shootings involving officers, with 23 deaths, according to a report by the National Police Foundation. The City Council voted last February to establish a police oversight agency, to be launched next year.

The raw raw material obtained by CNN includes videos of body cameras supplied to Muhaymin's family through litigation. It brings to light several revealing moments that are not included in the body camera images already released by the city, including the way officers talk about Muhaymin and his dog while in the bathroom, out of earshot.

The video also shows that officers suspected Muhaymin had mental health problems.

And the images, unlike what the city has released, provide the clearest picture yet of an officer holding Muhaymin to the pavement with one knee shortly before he died.

In legal documents, the city says Muhaymin "assaulted a government employee," although the manager can be seen in the body camera images saying he was not assaulted.

The court document also invokes qualified immunity, a controversial defense that gives special protection to officers accused of violating the Constitution. He maintains that the dog was unleashed and "out of control" when Muhaymin was arrested, and that the force used against Muhaymin was "both reasonable and necessary, given his behavior."

The city in the document says Muhaymin "tensed, stirred, pushed and kicked the officers."

Although Muhaymin appears in the videos at times resisting being handcuffed, for example, tensing his arms or refusing to offer his hands, none of the images shows him kicking or hitting any officers. The officers stated that Muhaymin "did not attempt to kick, bite, slap or harm the officers, but was" aggressive passive "and resisted arrest," according to the coroner's report.

The recordings also do not show the officers kicking or hitting Muhaymin, although at one point an officer's elbow hits his shoulder.

But the videos show various officers putting their weight on Muhaymin for several minutes at a time while screaming and moaning.

"There is no reason why he should have lost his life to the police like he did," said Carlos Garcia, a city councilor for the city of Phoenix. "Screaming for your dog, screaming for help."

What happened during the last hour of Muhaymin

Years ago, Muhaymin, the father of an adult son and a teenage daughter, had been a trucker in Phoenix. In the early 1990s, he traveled as a backup dancer with his sister Tonya Davis, a rapper who performed under the name "Overweight Pooch," the Republic of Arizona reported.

He was close to his eponymous father, and when his father died in 2006, Muhaymin's mental health began to deteriorate, to the point that, shortly before his death, he fell on the street, another of his three sisters told CNN, Mussallina Muhaymin.

Muhaymin died on a typical sunny winter morning in Maryvale, a neighborhood or "urban village" in Phoenix with a history of crime problems.

A few years ago, the area drew some strange headlines over reports of roaming packages of wild Chihuahuas, a claim that has been questioned by the local press.

Around 9:30 a.m. On January 4, 2017, Muhaymin entered the Maryvale Community Center, where Phoenix residents come to play basketball, take classes, or check out books from the nearby library, among other things. He was carrying his Chihuahua.

Muhaymin, who suffered from schizophrenia and anxiety, according to mental health documents obtained by CNN, lived outside in a makeshift camp with a handful of other homeless people near the center, Chami said. All of her sisters lived nearby.

A security guard at a nearby hospital in Maryvale, which has since closed, told police that Muhaymin had occasionally appeared to wash himself and his dog in the bathroom, and had behaved erratically, such as practicing martial arts. in the hall, sometimes with a long stick.

Muhaymin, a 5-foot-7-inch man who wore dreadlocks, was also familiar to employees of the community center, where he had taken his dog earlier. This time, an employee dialed 911.

"He has been here many times before and refused to leave," the employee tells the dispatcher on the call. The employee describes Muhaymin as "confrontational," adding that Muhaymin was "pushing" his supervisor, the manager, and "yelling at him."

Four officers, Oswald Grenier, Jason Hobel, Ronaldo Canilao, and David Head, arrived to find Muhaymin and the manager by the bathroom door, arguing animatedly about the dog unleashed in Muhaymin's arms.

Body camera images show Hobel interrupting the discussion to ask the manager if Muhaymin had assaulted him.

Muhaymin seems puzzled.

"Who said something about the assault?" he asks.

"I'm asking the question," answers Hobel, raising his voice. "You're ranting and raving without getting anywhere, and I'm asking a question: Did he assault you, sir?"

At a key moment, the manager responds, "No. He was trying to get in and I didn't let him in. So, we met."

(The manager then told officers that Muhaymin pushed him, and that he pushed back, according to police reports.)

An officer says that he and his colleagues were responding to a reported assault, and that after Muhaymin used the bathroom, they would leave.

But that did not happen. In the images, when Muhaymin is in the bathroom, Grenier tells other officers that he had "dealt" with Muhaymin before.

He adds: "The dog is not a service dog."

(CNN has obtained documentation from Muhaymin's case manager referring to his dog for "emotional support").

Grenier runs the background check and discovers the arrest warrant for Mesa, a Phoenix suburb.

An officer asks others what to do with the "rat dog." Another responds: "Throw it in the back of my car and we'll take you to the shelter.

In an indication that they think Muhaymin is concerned, Hobel, who had previously answered calls involving him, comments that "he is a little 918" – a police code for the mentally ill.

Why did Muhaymin not release his dog?

Muhaymin finally comes out of the bathroom and walks past the officers and through the lobby. They follow. One of them makes a small talk, asking for the name of his dog.

But when Muhaymin leaves the building, the dynamic changes. Grenier orders Muhaymin to stop and informs him of the order.

"A court order?" Muhaymin asks, in apparent confusion. "Wait."

Officers surround him and order him to release the dog.

"If that dog bites me, it's going to be a bad day," an officer warns.

They push him against the glass wall of the basketball court in an attempt to grab his hands, which are hidden in front of his body while still holding the dog, according to the police incident report.

The officers release the dog from their hands; The Chihuahua lands on its feet and runs away.

Muhaymin screams. The dog barks. The officers try to bring Muhaymin to the ground.

Body camera images show an officer holding Muhaymin with one knee to his head as the dog watches.

For a moment, as officers lead a handcuffed Muhaymin to a police cruiser, it seems the worst is over.

"That's my son, officer," Muhaymin pleads, referring to his escaping dog.

How a disastrous sequence of events unfolded

But as they move toward the police vehicle, Hobel says he believes Muhaymin might have a knife and instead of putting it inside, they decide to search it against the hood of the vehicle, according to the police report of the incident. A disastrous sequence of events follows.

In a move that Chami believes caused serious injury, Muhaymin's handcuffed hands are raised above his head from behind his back. Muhaymin screams.

"Unless you're a contortionist, you can't do that," said Chami.

Muhaymin yells: "I can't believe this."

An officer says, "F ** King, relax, you idiot."

The officers fight Muhaymin on the pavement beside him. The dog barks.

Once again, an officer holds Muhaymin's head to the pavement with one knee, while three others apply weight to Muhaymin's waist and shoulders.

Muhaymin can be heard screaming, "I can't breathe" at least four times. He shouts.

Additional officers arrive. The officers untie him. An officer places a restraint around Muhaymin's feet, according to police reports. Officers reattached the handcuffs and attached the handcuffs to the ankle strap with a strap, according to the medical examiner.

Muhaymin vomits and limps. Officers remove Muhaymin from vomit, remove the rope and restraints, seek medical attention and, when they see that he is not breathing, administer chest compressions, according to the medical examiner.

Omalu's report says Muhaymin stopped breathing and "no pulse was detected" at 10:04 a.m.

"There were at least six officers who were on top of Muhammad or pressured (Muhammad) on the sidewalk," says the Omalu report.

Muhaymin was transported by ambulance to the nearby Maryvale Hospital, which has since closed and reopened under new owners. There, at 10:39 a.m., just over an hour after entering the community center to use the bathroom, he was pronounced dead.

The police called for animal control. A kennel officer arrived and took the dog. But instead of confiscating her, the officer gave the Chihuahua to a man at the scene who called himself Muhaymin's friend, according to a police report. Chami said a witness told her that the man is homeless. In any case, Chami said, the family has not seen the dog since the incident.

Police say Muhaymin committed & # 39; assault & # 39;

Although police and witnesses later said that Muhaymin did not become physically violent during the encounter, authorities initially told local media that Muhaymin had committed an "assault" against an officer and an employee.

"When did they retract those statements?" Chami said, referring to the police. "They never did."

Chami said he would like the criminal investigation to be reopened, as was recently done in Colorado, where the governor in late June ordered a re-examination of the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who died of a heart attack. shortly afterwards the police put him in a stranglehold.

An attorney representing the officers in Muhaymin's case declined to comment.

Mussallina Muhaymin, Muhammad's sister, said that the police department never apologized to her family. He added that the police sent flowers to his funeral, a gesture that seemed hollow to him.

"By taking his life, the flowers are really of no use other than adding salt to the wound," he said. "Simply because, you know, I would prefer my brother to be standing there, and I was able to hug him and have a conversation with him."

Mussallina lamented the current lack of independent police oversight in Phoenix.

"The police were a judge, a jury and an executioner," he said. "And just because I wanted to use a public toilet."