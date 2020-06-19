FATF: New guideline in Canada could affect the digital economy

The Financial Action Task Force, FAFT, released recommendations for regulating cryptocurrencies for FATF member countries. Digital currencies are becoming increasingly popular across the globe and one of the leading countries in the field is Canada. Canada’s cryptocurrency industry was in the center of attention when the founder of QuadrigaCX died unexpectedly at the age of 30 and it turned out that he was the only person with access to hundreds of millions of dollars of the company’s clients. The case is still unresolved. Despite this scandal, the active support of the Canadian government for the digital economy affects cryptocurrencies in the best possible way and the industry is growing. Starting this month FATF recommendations became law in Canada and the Canadian cryptocurrency firms are now recognized as MSB, or Money Service Businesses. The non-Canadian businesses that have clients within Canada will also be obliged to register.

how crypto changed the digital economy for Canada

Canada actively supports the growth of other branches of the digital economy and encourages traditional industries to start using new technologies. In 2019 Honorable NavdeepBains became Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. In March of the same year, he announced Digital Charter. The document is a set of ten principles that Canada will adopt on its way to the advancement of the new digital economy. The digital Charter focuses on the values of equality, accessibility, and safety. The country aims at creating a secure digital economy and ensuring equal access to the digital world for its citizens. One of the examples of a branch of a digital economy is a cryptocurrency industry.

Tightens Crypto Regulations Alongside AML/CTF Overhaul

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC) will soon announce the new anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) regulations. Cryptocurrencies are subject to the same laws and regulations as other Money Service Businesses starting this month, so the new regulations will affect digital currency firms as well. FINTRAC report, published on March 10 puts the spotlight on cryptocurrencies in that the regulation of digital currencies will be the priority of the near future. The report said that the more the new technologies develop the more challenges there are for the regulators. One of the big changes for the cryptocurrency firms will be the reporting requirements. The Canadian firms dealing with the digital currencies will have to report the transactions exceeding 10,000 Canadian dollars. The non-Canadian Money Service Businesses who have Canadian clients will also be obliged to follow the same rules. During the rigorous implementation phase, FINTRAC will consult the stakeholders and work with the industry representatives. In 2016 FATF, The Financial Action Task Force said in its report that the cryptocurrency industry is more vulnerable to AML and CTF violations than any other industry of the country.