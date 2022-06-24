HBO Max has broken the record for the most people watching a single show at once with more than 5 million simultaneous streams, never before seen in HBO history. This took place during the first episode of “Father of the Bride”!This is huge for HBO as a whole because its programming was previously limited to traditional television. So this was a huge win for all HBO fans, especially those who prefer to stream TV shows and movies.

Before this, HBO Max was only available on a few devices, such as the Roku. With 5 million simultaneous streams, HBO Max is now available on more platforms than ever before! It’s even accessible in airports, hotels and other places where you can watch TV…now you don’t have to wait for your hotel room to be ready or wait in an airport.

Introduction to The Father of the Bride

A simple yet heartwarming story, this dramatized version of Ivan Turgenev’s short novel is a must-see for all who enjoy a great love story. Foreman and Margaret are both having hard times in life, but they find comfort in one another. When Foreman tells her he has been searching for someone who reminds him of his late mother as passionately and intently as she did, they quickly decide to marry. Though Foreman’s family is thrilled, his father thinks that Margaret is not good enough for her, and will try to tear them apart.

Names of the characters in The Father of the Bride

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Steve Martin as George Banks

Diane Keaton as Nina Banks

Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks(as Kimberly Williams)

Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks

George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie

BD Wong as Howard Weinstein

Peter Michael Goetz as John MacKenzie

Kate McGregor-Stewart as Joanna MacKenzie

Carmen Hayward as Grace

April Ortiz as Olivia

Mina Vasquez as Marta

Gibby Brand as David

Richard Portnow played Al – the Tux Salesman

Barbara Perry as Female Factory Worker

Martha Gehman as Andrea – the Florist

Frank Kopyc as Don, the Field Engineer

David Pasquesi as Hanck – the Caterer

The storyline of The Father of the Bride

The story of the Father of the Bride is a classic, full of joy and sorrow, as well as romance. It is also an ideal blend…

The story revolves around Steve Lawrence, a dentist who lives in Brooklyn with his wife Molly and their four children. When he was named “Father of the Year”, it became a reality for them to have their five perfect family members gathered together for Christmas dinner.

One person they were unable to invite though was Steve’s father George… As he hadn’t been in touch with his daughter in years and her husband was the father of all their children. When Steve’s mother (Molly’s mother) Elsie (a wondrous lady who had a way with words) suggested that perhaps they could just have a small get-together amongst Steve’s family, Molly was more than happy to oblige and brought the idea up to Steve, who readily agreed. This made everyone happy.

‘Father of the Bride’ attracted HBO Max’s largest audience for a broadcasting movie

The ’80s film classic—the 1987 adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel, starring Steve Martin and Elizabeth Taylor—is now available to watch for free on the HBO Now streaming app. “Father of the Bride” was a box office success, but it made its real mark in syndication over the next decade. With a budget of $12 million, it has pulled in more than $1 billion at home since 1988, making it one of network television’s most successful shows ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was Martin’s follow-up to his debut Academy Award-winning movie “Roxanne,” which he starred in and wrote. “Father of the Bride” also is noteworthy for launching a TV vehicle for Martin, who earned an Emmy nomination for each of five seasons as George Banks, a father going through the stress of planning his daughter’s wedding. The show ran on CBS from 1991 to 1995.

So, what do you think about The Father of the Bride?