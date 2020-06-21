Fatherhood and the pandemic: how men are stepping up childcare

"I am suffering from guilt. It is a new feeling, and I have it all the time," Elias said of the pressure to make sure his children, ages 4 and 7, are being properly stimulated during the day. "It is difficult. My brain is divided, my attention goes in many directions at once."

For many parents, this Father's Day will be different. Sure, they always loved their children and valued being parents. But never before have so many parents spent so much time in the parenting trenches.

Before the pandemic, women already earned, on average, less than men and did more unpaid domestic work, even when both parents had full-time jobs.

But, and here is the good news, shelter-in-place laws have led parents to do more than ever for the home. Some experts believe this could be a watershed moment for gender equality in the home.

Correct gender imbalance at home

Over the past 50 years, parents have gradually become more committed parents.

Today's parents do about three times as much childcare, and more than twice as much housework as parents in 1965. Also, most parents say they value gender equality at home and want to spend more time with their sons.

Still, we are far from fairness at home, and women suffer from it. Mothers are penalized at work on the assumption that they, and not their male partners if they have one, will be sidetracked by domestic responsibilities.

Also, paternity leave, paid or not, remains rare, and even when offered to parents, they don't take it. This despite the evidence that paternity leave leads parents to be more involved parents in the long term and to divide the tasks with their partners more equitably.

This is as cultural as it is structural, and those two pieces are the chicken and the egg. We lack policies, at least in the United States, that allow parents to share work more equitably because people don't demand them, and people can't accept a more equitable exchange because policies don't allow them.

"Men are torn between the supporting role of the family and the upbringing of children," said Daniel L. Carlson, an assistant professor of consumer and family studies at the University of Utah.

"We know that most women say they will not marry a man who is not the breadwinner. But the men also want to get involved with the parents. Then, in the workplace, they are expected to be just the breadwinner. family without other responsibilities and, when it comes to pushing, the job wins. "

Sometimes big changes require an external turning point, and Carlson and other experts believed that Covid-19 could provide just that when it comes to men reconciling their work and family lives.

A recent survey by Carlson and colleagues found that, according to men and women, men are doing more childcare and housework during the pandemic than before.

This research is consistent with the findings of Harvard University, as well as international studies from Canada, Turkey, the Netherlands, and elsewhere. According to the Harvard study, 68% of parents said they felt closer or much closer to their children since the pandemic, and 57% said they appreciated their children more.

Additionally, a recent New America study based on data collected before the pandemic found that today's parents want to be emotionally connected to their children. In the survey, more parents rated "showing love and affection" and "teaching the child about life" as "very important" rather than being the breadwinner.

"The hope is that even when we return to a pre-pandemic situation, men will continue to do more at home. We know this is the case when men take parental leave and are home when their babies are born. They maintain high levels of participation (with their families) when they go back to work, "Carlson said.

For many parents, the pandemic has given them an opportunity to think more deeply about how they relate to their children and how they could do better.

"These days I find that I'm constantly talking to myself, thinking more about how to care for my son. I'm thinking more about managing my frustration with my 4-year-old son," said Shiv Gupta, a father of one in Berkeley, California, who has been paying more attention since the pandemic began because his wife was a doctor.

Gupta's son has Down syndrome and, until recently, his wife has led the effort to ensure that his son develops to the best of his ability through exercise and educational therapy. But now, Gupta is taking on more of that, through research and commitment to her son.

"Am I doing enough? Am I doing it alongside my wife? I don't think so, but I'm trying. I have a long way to go."

Parenthood and work may eventually become more compatible

Titan Alon, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California at San Diego, said the pandemic is also likely to lead to structural changes at work that will allow parents' deeper commitment to family life.

"What we culturally expect and what the day's economy requires are linked," Alon said. "The old (working) standards and models don't work in the modern economic environment."

The pandemic will lead to an increase in flexible work arrangements, which are more common in other countries, Alon believes. While companies have been moving slowly in this direction for a long time, the pandemic has forced them to smooth out problems and adjust technology to make it functional. Just as importantly, employees and bosses are getting used to it, and Alon suspected that this new convenience of working from home will change the way we work in the future.

A shift to working from home helps us move towards gender equality in two ways: Moms will be able to more easily manage work and family responsibilities at the same time, and fathers will have more flexibility, and therefore more responsibilities. relatives. Also, as more employees expect it, more employers will feel compelled to offer it to stay competitive.

Parents are learning to open up

Then there is the change in optics. Before the pandemic, many parents would avoid talking about their families in front of their bosses and colleagues, so they would not seem less trustworthy. But now, with young children bumping into Zoom meetings, and planned deadlines around nap and TV time, the cat is officially out of the bag.

This is particularly the case with the husbands of essential workers, most of whom are women. In 9% of households, mom is out of the house and dad is in the home where he probably runs the program when it comes to child care. It is a minority, of course, but not insignificant, representing millions of households.

"Seeing all these parents caring for their children is busting our public image of what it means to be a working parent," said Alon.

In addition to talking about parenting in the workplace, parents are also learning how to open up to their peers.

For Stephen Dypiangco, co-founder of Dadventures, the pandemic has created opportunities for men to share their feelings about fatherhood.

At the start of the pandemic, Dypiangco started a group of text messages with dad's friends to talk about the new reality. It started with one parent asking when school ended, and then another parent answering, and left there.

"Getting started made me realize that there had not been this space before. It is very strange for parents to connect with each other and support each other when it comes to child care," she said. "It made me realize there is a hunger for this."

Dypiangco believed that male isolation, and men's inability to be vulnerable to one another, is one of the reasons why fathers are less nurtured.

Dads are not as comfortable as women who admit they are exhausted or scared, and therefore cannot cope with the complicated feelings of parenting. He said parents need more opportunities to explore themselves as parents, which will give them permission to let go.

"There has been a lot out there for mothers, Facebook groups and more to talk about parenting … and basically nothing for fathers," she said. It is a problem that you hope to help solve, one message from a group of pandemic parents at a time.