Father's Day 2020: a message for all parents

When my partner, who is White, was turning into the Lincoln Tunnel in midtown Manhattan, a police officer on the side of the road entered traffic while looking in the opposite direction of oncoming traffic. As he did, he almost got into our car. If my partner had been going over the speed limit, he would have hit a police officer.

The officer, enraged despite the fact that he was the one entering the traffic without looking, hit the roof of our car when we passed and motioned for us to stop.

I immediately started instructing my partner on how to behave: don't question him, don't ask what he was thinking, don't say that what he was doing was stupid, don't say that there was something wrong with what he was doing, don't contradict him.

Imagine you are a black man and you don't want to be shot. Because you drive with me. And I'm a black man who doesn't want to be shot.

My words were urgent but measured, delivered with the clipped over-precision of a man who only had seconds to deliver information that could be the difference between life and death.

Once the officer got to our car, my partner was completely himself. "Why are you walking in traffic?" he said.

I thought: "OMG".

I quickly jumped: "We're so sorry, officer."

Fortunately, my partner then verified his white privilege. Maybe it was the gift in my tone, which I had never heard before. That's because he had never heard me interact with a police officer. My mother had trained me well. She had trained me to survive encounters with the police.

After the officer let us go with a warning, my partner cursed him again. And I explained the difference between a white man yelling at a police officer, even for entering oncoming traffic without looking, and a black man yelling at a police officer. And I told my partner that depending on our children's skin color, we were about to get pregnant with the help of an egg donor, we would have to convince them to act like me, or maybe they would kill us in whatever it would be a routine. traffic stop for him or another white person.

I had never thought of it before. In his 35 years of life, he had never had to think about being stopped by the police while Black. That It is a white privilege.

The most difficult reality for millions of African American parents this Father's Day is that we are under no illusion that we can protect our children, especially our children.

We all used to receive The Talk: As I grew up without my dad, my mom taught me how to survive an encounter with the police. The conversation. Keep your hands on the wheel. Never move them. Speak deferentially.

Yes sir, officer. No, sir, officer.

I followed that advice for 50 years. I hoped to pass it on to our children. Someday, I still could. But my 10-year-old twins are from Generation Z. They are not kind to injustice. and they can reject the realities of inequality that The Talk accepts.

I accepted those realities all my life, like the generations – Black and White and others – before me. I thought I had to. But they never really worked. We just said we did it.

They were a trap to reassure us of our total vulnerability. Our lives, our black lives, were still in someone else's hands. African Americans were murdered with impunity for all decades of my life.

Only recently has there been an irrefutable accumulation of video evidence. That helped bring about a radical change in white attitudes. It led to marches and calls for an end to inequality and systemic racism.

But here is the sad secret: it also changed the course of black denial. Blacks died of things that don't make sense: driving with a broken tail light, selling DVDs, using a fake ticket, sitting in their apartment.

We now know that there is no talk to vaccinate us against this potentially fatal bias. No matter how respectful we are to a person behind a badge, no matter how docile, how docile or small we try to make ourselves, we can still end up dead from an encounter with an officer.

That's why I was not surprised when a video went viral last week. A father caught his 10-year-old son on camera pausing as he shot baskets on a driveway to hide while a police cruiser passed. When the father asked him why he was hiding, his son told him why "George Floyd was killed."

Still, the week before, a letter from a black mother to her unborn child went viral. In it, the mother gave her or him or them The Talk.

In the 2016 Ava Duvernay documentary re-released on Netflix, prison reform activists, historians and writers "13" trace the roots of white supremacy and black oppression from the 13th Amendment exception for criminals to incarceration Today's massive and African American police killings.

In the film, Malkia A. Devich Cyril, Senior Founder and Senior Member of MediaJustice, said: "Making people really understand that when black lives matter, everyone's life matters … It's about changing the way in which this country understands human dignity. " "

So, on this Father's Day, I invite all the non-black dads to try a little thought experiment: imagine you are black. And you have a black son. And you need to worry every day about what might happen when you leave the comfort of your home and go out into the world. And maybe even about what could happen to him inside his own house, if the police have bad intelligence or an incorrect address and explode in one night, with bullets flying, while he is asleep in bed.

Do you feel the whirlpool in the pit of your stomach? That is empathy.

I'm glad you don't have to have that particular set of anxiety about your children, especially your children. But you would do well to sit with that feeling, with that imagination, to understand what many black parents feel this day and every day.

There are many parents in our home. Two parents. Not moms. So each day feels like Father's Day. We have twins who are also best friends. And until a few years ago, a male dog. That's a lot of testosterone and a lot of male love.

Because our family is interracial, we have always talked a lot about race. With a black father and a white father, our children are mixed: black and white.

When I was an editor at The New York Times, I suggested we do a series on mixed-race Americans. The United States Census said they were the fastest growing racial group in the country, and my children's daycare was full of children like them – not just a true United Nations as a class, but most of the children were Individual United Nations.

While I was in the process of editing that series, a Stanford University professor told me that I had to make sure my children knew their racial roots from the moment they could understand them. Doing the opposite, letting them grow ignorant of race, would leave them unarmed to deal with it in America, a nation where someone's perception of their race could be the deciding factor in living or dying.

So, from the beginning, our children have known that they have DNA from a black person and a white person. (At about age 6, we were told a long time ago that the breed did not exist scientifically.) We allowed them to decide how they wanted to identify themselves racially, if at all.

They often say they are "mixed," but sometimes they say they are themselves. But they are well aware of what it means to be black and white in the United States. They understand privileges, both in terms of race and less obvious attributes such as education. And they are always on the lookout for racist, sexist, or heterosexist behavior, even in books or cartoons.

We have talked a lot about the protests that are sweeping the country. About George Floyd and how he died. One of my sons suggested that his school give money to nonprofit groups fighting against racial injustice. Her fifth grade class raised $ 1,534! We have seen marches from all over the world, to places that our children visited, like Africa, France and Spain, and lived, like London.

They do not know their own privilege. They think that everyone travels abroad. But they worry that the police will kill me one day.

"You'll be fine, though, Dad, right?" one asked, as we discussed the news.

"Absolutely. No question," I lied.