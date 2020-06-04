Father's Day Gifts 2020: The Best Ideas For Every Parent

We know it can be easy to lose track of time right now, but Father's Day is almost here. With just a couple of weeks left until June 21, which means it's time to start thinking about what kind of gift you will give to your father and / or the other important parents in your life. Watches, whiskey glasses, and wallets are easy to remove, but if you really want it to feel special, you'll have to find something a little more original.

To help you, we've searched online for the perfect Father's Day gifts for any parent. Whether you like beer, coffee, or music, we've got you covered with tons of gifts you'll really use. So this Father's Day, whether near or far, get the perfect gift for your father, your grandfather, the father of your children, or that wonderful guy who has been like a father to you. Check out our recommendations for the best Father's Day gifts for 2020.

Brew Fest 5 oz. Glass Beer Tasting Set ($ 78.99, originally $ 87.99; wayfair.com)

For the beer-loving dad, this tasting set comes with two popsicles, six glasses, and a vintage bottle opener. Even if you can't go to a brewery for a custom flight, you can now get one at home.

Cuisinart Griddler – GR-4N Stainless Steel ($ 79.99; amazon.com)

For the grill master dad who just doesn't have the space, this compact griddler lets you fire up the barbie for small-scale grilling. You can easily switch between a pancake griddle in the morning and a burger grill in the evening. Also available on Amazon

LuluLemon Metal Vent Tech Polo 2.0 ($ 98; lululemon.com)

This sophisticated polo shirt is perfect for any occasion, be it a day in the country or an informal day working from home. Also, it is super comfortable due to its nylon and spandex mix.

"What I Love From Dad" Filler Gift Journal ($ 10.39; amazon.com)

For a more personal touch, this blank filler journal allows you to write your own messages to Dad. Just be sure to get her a box of tissues as well.

Box of Rastelli Faroe Islands Salmon Fillets ($ 59; rastellis.com)

If you love to eat fish, these Rastelli salmon steaks are a perfect gift. We check The meat delivery service fell in love with his salmon, among other offerings, which comes frozen and is left on your doorstep.

OluKai Kahu Pahana Sneakers ($ 130; nordstrom.com)

He may not say much, but you know Dad likes to look good. These stylish sneakers mark the line between stylish and casual, and come in two classic colors: black and brown.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag ($ 90; nordstrom.com)

With a classic design, this Herschel duffel bag is perfect for any weekend trip (once you take weekend trips again), or it can be a stylish and durable gym bag.

Paint Your Life (from $ 179; paintyourlife.com)

Paint Your Life can connect you with real artists from around the world, who will turn any photograph of your father, or a family group, a house, or a beloved pet, into a hand-painted masterpiece.

Carhartt Quick Duck Cryder Foreman Jacket (from $ 89.99; carhartt.com)

This ultra-durable jacket is a great outer layer for the days you work outside. Made of cotton, polyester and Carhartt's famous Quick Duck Canvas, it's tough and built to last.

Bonobos Stretch Oxford Chino Shorts ($ 78; nordstrom.com)

As the weather begins to heat up in many places, Dad may need a new pair of shorts. These Bonobos classics are made with a stretch cotton oxford fabric for maximum comfort.

Etched Marathon pint glass ($ 18; uncommongoods.com)

If Dad is a runner, he will love these glasses painted with marathon routes in famous cities like Boston, New York and San Francisco.

GlobeIn subscription ($ 114 for three months; globein.com)

GlobeIn ships crates of craft, fair trade, and craft products each month. Items vary widely, and you can get everything from craft mugs to hats and chocolate from around the world.

Emilio Chukka Boot ($ 150; nisolo.com)

Poplin Pajama Pants ($ 39.50; nordstrom.com)

Atlas Coffee Club subscriptions (from $ 60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

For any coffee head on your list, this Atlas subscription gives you a chance to sample exotic beans from around the world every month. If Atlas doesn't sound like the right one for your pops, check out our review of various coffee subscription services.

StoryWorth ($ 89, originally $ 99; storyworth.com)

Prana Heiro Short ($ 69; prana.com)

12 Ounce Rambler Drywall Can Insulator ($ 24.99; yeti.com)

These Yeti insulators can keep any can of soda, beer, or anything else cold for hours. Or you can choose a Tall boy insulator or a stackable beer glass, if that's more dad's speed.

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet ($ 22.99; target.com)

If Dad wants to improve his cooking set, he might start relying on a quality cast iron skillet. This Lodge is super durable and inexpensive.

Healthy Human Curve Water Bottle ($ 19.99; amazon.com)

Qualified our best overall water bottle After extensive testing, the Human Healthy Curve is an incredibly durable bottle that can keep your drinks ice cold for hours on end.

JBL Live 650BTNC ($ 199.95; jbl.com)

Coleman 54-Quart Cooler (from $ 80.21; amazon.com)

Sony Bluetooth Stereo Turntable ($ 198; amazon.com)

This minimalist turntable is the perfect gift for a parent who wants to spin some LPs without all the complicated cables. It can be easily connected to any Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones for easy listening.

Philips Norelco 5000 Series Hair Trimmer ($ 49.99; bestbuy.com)

It could have been a while since dad's last haircut, so why not? give him one for father's day? These Philips cutters will help get the job done, with 40 adjustable lengths and three guide comb accessories.

Nintendo Switch Lite ($ 199.99; gamestop.com)

Cotton and Cashmere Hoodie ($ 150; naadam.co)

Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder ($ 149.99; amazon.com)

If you want to help Daddy renovate his coffee set, this Bodum Strawberry Grinder brings coffee to the coffee shop directly to your home. We liked it so much that we named it our best value coffee grinder in our recent review of the best on the market.

The North Face Men's Campshire Hoodie ($ 149; thenorthface.com)

Whether dad craves the woods or just lounging on the couch, this hoodie from The North Face is perfectly luxurious and soft.

ENO SingleNest Hammock ($ 49.95; llbean.com)

Brooklinen Super-Plush Gown ($ 98; brooklinen.com)

If you've always wanted to rest like a king, there's no better way to feel pampered than with this ultra-soft robe.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at time of publication.