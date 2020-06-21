Father's Day: If you are lighting the grill, avoid these recalled foods

A New Jersey company recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products for fear of E. coli contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services produced the items shipped to retail stores across the country, said the Food Inspection and Safety Service of the United States Department of Agriculture. They were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number "EST. 46841" within the USDA mark of inspection.

The life-threatening bacteria can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps a few days after exposure.

"While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome," the recall notice said.

The problem was found during routine testing and there have been no confirmed reports of illness, according to FSIS. Recalled items include "Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat" and "Marketside Butcher Organic Ground-Fed Ground Grass-Fed Ground". Both were in one-pound packages with one use or freeze as of 7/1/20.

Here is a Complete list of withdrawn items.

Raw meat products

A Texas company is recalling more than 83,000 pounds of raw meat products from the market due to lack of inspection, federal officials said.

The products from La Bodega Meat were not submitted for a new import inspection in the United States, FSIS said. They were imported this month and have establishment number five within the foreign mark of inspection. They were shipped to Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas for food service and retail sales.

They include boneless ribeye roll, flank steak, fresh boneless brisket, fresh round meat eye and fresh fin.

"Distributors in possession of these products are urged not to distribute them anymore. Retailers who have obtained these products should not sell them," FSIS said. "Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase."

Here is a Complete list of withdrawn items.

Garden salads

Some types of garden salads sold in the Midwest have potentially been linked to a new outbreak of Cyclospora disease.

The salad mix is ​​made from iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Cyclospore is a microscopic parasite that can affect the intestinal tract and cause diarrhea that could last for more than a month. Symptoms generally appear about a week after consuming contaminated food or water, the FDA said.

Federal officials are working with companies to determine where the products originated. Meanwhile, people are urged not to eat the salad mix.

Unlike other foodborne illnesses, Cyclospora does not have a DNA fingerprint technology that can determine where the product comes from. The FDA's epidemiological investigation helped determine that the product was sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco, he said.

The product has different names depending on the store. At ALDI, it's called Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad. It was sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri.

At Hy-Vee, they're all store-brand garden salad products sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska.

At Jewel-Osco, the salad was sold in Illinois under the name of Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad. The notice only applies to the store brand "garden salad mixes" and not to any other packaged salad product.