Father's Day Party: Guy Fieri's recipe for chimichurri fillet marinated with tequila

In addition to their shared love for blonde highlights (and presumably Chickenfoot's music), Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar have a deep love for good spirits and fine cuisine.

To that end, Fieri and Hagar, who have previously collaborated on a tequila for the Hagar spirit line, are now offering their ideas for a perfect Father's Day party, which of course involves a tequila-based cocktail and a steak. marinated with tequila.

In honor of parents everywhere, the Santo Spirits brand from Fieri and Hagar is also hosting a "Rockin & # 39; Santo Dad Draw" where they will award two lucky winners one of two father-approved prizes: a guitar electric signed by Hagar or a chef knife signed by Fieri. (Entries will be accepted until 12 p.m. PST on June 21.) Winners will be selected by random drawing at a later date.

In the meantime, and in case you don't win your father a guitar signed by the famous ex-singer from Van Halen, it's a good idea to have a backup plan, and steak with alcohol is the perfect choice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Check out Fieri and Hagar's top ideas for Father's Day drinks and dinner below. And if your dad is more of a sur-and-turf type, try your Fieri recipe for bacon-wrapped shrimp too.

Fiery Fieri

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Santo Tequila Blanco

1 ounce of agave nectar

1.5 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

0.5 ounces Guy Fieri Brown Sugar Bourbon BBQ barbecue sauce, or BBQ sauce of your choice

2 bitter dashes of Angostura

Chipotle sugar with chili, to rimming the glass

Construction procedures:

Line a 10-ounce glass with a mixture of chipotle sugar and chili, fill with ice, and set aside. Fill the mixing glass two-thirds of the way with ice and add tequila, agave nectar, lime juice, BBQ sauce and Angostura bitters. Cover the mixing glass with the shaker can and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Strain the contents of the shaker can into a 10-ounce rimmed glass and serve.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Chimichurri Skirt Steak

Preparation time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients for the steak:

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced coriander

2 tablespoons of olive oil

3 tablespoons of Santo Tequila Blanco

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 tablespoon lime juice, freshly squeezed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1.5 pounds skirt steak, trimmed

Ingredients for the chimichurri sauce:

1 tablespoon coriander, chopped

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

1 tablespoon of chopped chives

2 tablespoons minced yellow onion

1 tablespoon red bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of cumin

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon dried pasilla peppers

2 tablespoons – extra virgin olive oil

For the steak:

Combine all the ingredients and marinate the steak for at least 2 hours.

Heat a charcoal grill over high heat and cook the steak for about 4 minutes on each side, less if the steak is thin.

Remove from the grill and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Cut the bias and counter grain into ¼-inch pieces.

Place the meat slices on a platter and top with the chimichurri sauce.

For the chimichurri sauce:

Combine all ingredients in food processor and pulse to create thick sauce. Set aside for 2 hours to allow flavors to develop.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES FROM FOX NEWS