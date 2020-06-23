Fauci and Redfield testify about coronavirus response

Today's House hearing on the Trump administration's coronavirus response comes as at least 25 states are seeing an increase in new cases reported compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, led by 8 states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona.

In TexasGov. Greg Abbott warned that "tougher actions" can be imposed if the numbers continue to rise, but emphasized that closing the state again "will always be the last option."

"Covid-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be cornered," Abbott said Monday. The Houston Department of Health said Harris County hospitals have seen a 177% increase in Covid-19 positive patients since May 31.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida It reached a milestone Monday, as the state reported 100,217 cases, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

The Sunshine State has "all the marks of the next great epicenter for coronavirus transmission," and it runs the risk of being the "worst it has ever been," according to projections by a model scientist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. and the University of Pennsylvania.

Arizona, Where President Trump plans to travel today, he continues to see his new case numbers increase. The state averaged about 2,412 new cases reported per day during the week ending June 21, an increase of about 94% from the previous 7-day period, according to a CNN data analysis from Johns Hopkins University.

Authorities say the main driver of new coronavirus cases in the US USA It is in the south and west, and it has also been attributed to more young people ignoring social distancing measures and testing positive.

Young people are more likely to have milder coronavirus results, but may still infect others who are at higher risk.

"With a younger age of recent infections in at least some places like Florida, expect a lower death rate on this wave … until young people in their 20s and 40s who are infected today continue to infect others," Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, said the Twitter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told Axios that the recent high number of cases in youth "is not surprising." Like Frieden, he warned of what's to come.