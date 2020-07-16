Fauci arrives on the digital cover of InStyle magazine and talks about the relationship with Trump

InStlye, the magazine famous for its coverage of the celebrity and beauty world, turned its attention to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading disease expert, who honored the cover of his digital edition, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

The photo is a far cry from the usual glamorous photos of a Hollywood actress looking seductively at the camera. Fauci is sitting in a black office chair by a modest outdoor pool. She wears sunglasses and navy blue stockings adorned with white stars. Her outfit would be described as business casual and it appears that the entire photo shoot took five minutes.

But he has been a busy man.

In addition to the obvious and most important problem of dealing with the troubling increase in coronavirus cases in some states, it has been persistently speculated that her relationship with President Trump is at its lowest point.

Trump insisted Wednesday that he has a "very good relationship" with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But his reassurance comes days after Dan Scavino, his deputy director of communications staff for the president, published a cartoon of Fauci as a tap dragging the U.S. economy down the drain with his calls for school closings and closings. of schools.

The White House criticism did not stop there. Peter Navarro, the White House business adviser, wrote an op-ed in USA Today that said, in part, that Fauci "has good manners with the public, but he's been wrong about everything I've interacted with."

The InStyle article was written by Norah O & # 39; Donnell, host of "CBS Evening News." She wrote that she knows him on a personal level because he frequents her husband's restaurant. He asked what seems to be on the minds of all Americans. : What did we do wrong?

Fauci said there is no clear answer. He pointed to Europe and how the countries there, for the most part, have been able to manage the reopens. He noted that at the beginning of the outbreak, European countries closed 90 to 95 percent of the country.

"While when we close, the calculation is that we close about 50 percent. So putting all those factors together, I can't say we did something wrong, you know, but we certainly have to do better, "he said.

Fauci responded to what has been persistent criticism of his leadership when in the first few weeks of the virus he minimized the need for the public to wear masks. He said, "In the context of the time I said it, it was correct." He noted that there was a genuine fear that there would not be enough PPE equipment for medical workers.

Fauci told the magazine that, despite reports to the contrary, he believes he still has a good relationship with the president and said he will remain in his role in the coronavirus task force as long as he feels he is being helpful.

"I see myself in that role as long as I feel like I'm being useful, valued, and loved by the White House." If any of the above changes, then I would retire, "he said.

A senior administration official told Fox News that Navarro's opinion piece hitting Fauci "was definitely not approved by the White House."

Another White House official told Fox News that Navarro is "going rogue."

Fauci said he has noticed a new approach within the White House.

"He is now very focused on reopening, and a lot of attention is being paid to economic and other advisers," he said. "So the task force and the doctors still meet regularly, and we have a very close, almost daily relationship with the vice president, and he informs the president every day about what we are talking about. So in some ways, even if indirect as opposed to direct, we still have access to the president through the vice president. "

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.