Fauci continues to contradict Trump on the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic

In this file photo, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster speaks to reporters in Columbia, South Carolina, on April 23. Meg Kinnard / AP / File

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, speaking today at a press conference, said he plans to reopen schools this fall.

"We intend to open schools and we are making plans in that direction now," he said. “When children have to stay home, that means that some of the parents cannot go to work. And ladies and gentlemen, the South Carolina business is business. We must go to work. We must continue working. If we cannot work, then we cannot survive as a prosperous state. "

Dr. Joan Duwve, Director of Public Health, said that 15% of the 50,458 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Carolina have occurred in people age 20 and younger, and 42% of all state cases are have reported in the past two weeks.

Please think about it. Almost half of the Covid-19 cases in the state of South Carolina have occurred in the past two weeks and they think about what those numbers will be like in two weeks, "Duwve said.

The governor said the state cannot enforce a mask use provision with 5 million residents, but he encouraged people to wear masks, distance themselves socially, and wash their hands frequently.

"Wear your mask, wear your mask, wear your mask," he said. "Wash your hands, keep that distance. Follow those rules and we'll get through it. "

When asked about the increased risks associated with opening schools, McMaster said: "Our plan is to open schools and there is a lot of discussion about that at the moment."

He said of the state's students: "We need them to come back in. People have to go to work." Parents have to go to work. Teachers want to go to work. Everyone wants to start schools. But we have to be sure that we are doing it safely. "