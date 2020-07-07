Fauci does not expect a federal mandate for a coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

"It is a false story to console us with a lower death rate," Fauci said during a live news conference with Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama.

"There are so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus, don't get yourself into false complacency."

Trump tweeted Monday that "the death rate from China's virus in the US is almost the LOWEST IN THE WORLD," doubling this stance with a later tweet that definitively states that "we now have the death rate (mortality) lowest in the world. "

In fact, while the US coronavirus death rates have recently declined, they are not the lowest in the world.

Data on coronavirus mortality rates remain imprecise, due in part to the limited availability of evidence and the prevalence of mild or asymptomatic cases that are often unrecorded. Still, among the 20 countries most affected by the virus, at least 14 have lower death rates than the United States.

Fauci also said Tuesday that he does not anticipate a federal mandate for a coronavirus vaccine in the United States once it becomes available.

"I don't think we have had a situation where you ordered the general population," he said.

Fauci explained that "you could see individual institutions demanding a vaccine", but not at the national level "simply because of all the situations that you are invading the freedom of a person to choose his own health."

Scientists around the world are competing to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, and some top health officials predict that the US may be on track to have one by the end of the year. In preparation for that, Fauci told CNN last month that the vaccine education effort in the United States "is not going to be easy."

"There is a general anti-science, anti-authority and anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country: an alarmingly large percentage of people, relatively speaking," he said.

Fauci assessed that, given the power of the anti-vaccine movement, "we have a lot of work to do" to educate people about the truth about vaccines.

"It will not be easy," he warned. "Anyone who thinks it will be easy does not face reality. It will be very difficult."

Fauci added that the government has a vaccine education program to counter messages against vaccines.

"We have a program right now that is going to be extensive to reach the community," he said. "They may not like a government person in a suit like me to tell them, even if I tell them. They really need to see people they can relate to in the community: sports figures, community heroes, people they are looking for to."

But there is no indication that such a program is in place.

& # 39; Very in favor & # 39; local mask requirements

Meanwhile, Fauci emphasized the importance of face masks to combat the virus, something he said he is "strongly in favor" of imposing, but not at the federal level.

"I don't like being authoritarian, from the federal government. But at the local level, if governors and others essentially require the use of masks when there is an outbreak, I think that would be very important," Fauci said.

White House officials are discussing taking a more active role in encouraging the masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus.

After appearing in a series of events without social distancing and where masks were scarce, the Trump campaign said Sunday that it would host a campaign rally in New Hampshire where attendees will receive "a face mask that they are recommended to wear."