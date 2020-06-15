Fauci expresses his support for the NBA restart plan, predicts that the league will be & # 39; quite successful & # 39;

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed his support Sunday for the NBA's plan to restart the season with 22 teams.

The NBA plans to play again in Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort. Fauci told him Stadium that he predicts the NBA would be "quite successful".

NBA GIVES TEAMS, PLAYERS MORE DETAILED TIME TO RESTART

"I think they could very well be quite successful," Fauci said. "They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players was paramount."

The 22 teams would play eight regular-season games with everyone involved in the games being tested for the virus and quarantined. The playoffs would last until October.

MAVERICKS OWNER BRAND CUBAN DONATES $ 100G TO CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND FOR BLACK JOURNALISTS

In fact, I've looked at that plan. … What they're really trying to do is create a situation where it's as safe as possible for players to create this bubble, "added Fauci." Essentially testing everyone, make sure you start with a baseline that everyone be negative and try to make sure there is no influence on that cohort of individuals and make a tournament-like play. "

The NBA is still working to complete the health and safety protocols that will become the rulebook for the restart, according to the Associated Press. Disney workers are reportedly subject to a long list of protocols, including the constant use of a mask and other protective equipment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Arrivals at the Disney campus begin July 7-9, July 9-29 is a training camp with health screenings, and attacks between teams will begin on July 21 or 22. The games will start on July 30. Play games will begin August 15-16 and the playoffs will begin August 17. The NBA Finals will begin from September 30 to October 30. 13]

Associated Press contributed to this report.