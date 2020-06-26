Fauci is in the informative session of today's coronavirus working group

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a public meeting of the coronavirus task force soon, the first formal public meeting since April 27.

The briefing comes a day after the US saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 37,077 reported on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday's total eclipsed the previous high on April 24, when 36,291 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country.

At least 32 states are seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing new high peaks.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.

Since Pence was convened to lead the coronavirus task force on February 27, there have been a total of 47 briefings at the White House, most chaired by President Trump, and some chaired by the Vice President.

In recent days, Trump has tried to declare that the pandemic "ended" despite increasing numbers, and has instead focused his administration's energy on reopening the economy.

According to the White House schedule update, Trump will no longer travel to Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend.

