Fauci "optimistic" about coronavirus vaccine candidates, says initial tests "seem quite promising"

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday that while there is never a guarantee for a safe or effective vaccine, he is confident in how well the process is going in developing more than one vaccine. COVID-19 candidate.

In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Fauci said the first animal vaccine tests and Phase I tests in humans "look quite promising," adding that he is "cautiously optimistic" as we move forward in the summer.

When advanced clinical trials begin, Fauci explained that there may be "at least one and close to perhaps three or more (vaccines) candidates."

In the mid to late fall, if the process goes well, he said there would be enough information to decide whether a vaccine is safe and effective.

"If we are in good shape and that happens, we could have a vaccine either by the end of this calendar year or in the first months of 2021," Fauci said. "That is what makes me feel confident that the process is really on track and that it is good news, again in the context of never being able to guarantee success, things are clearly going in the right direction."

Fauci's comments followed his warning the day before, when he said the fight against the spread is far from over and he called the coronavirus his "worst nightmare," one outlet reported.

"In a period of four months, it has devastated the entire world," Fauci said during an appearance at a virtual conference by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. "And it's not over yet."

On Tuesday, Fauci expressed confidence that an antidote is being prepared.

"I am very encouraged by the fact that the industry has taken a step forward, very differently than what we saw with SARS," said Fauci. "The industry is not stupid, they found out. SARS had a degree of transmissibility that was burned by pure public health measures. In no way is this going to happen with this virus. "

He also warned against trying to implement price controls on vaccine manufacturers, saying that companies would withdraw if faced with price controls, according to the New York Post.

From recent developments for vaccine candidates, biotech companies like Novavax and INOVIO expect results from the Phase 1 portions of their trials in June or July.

Meanwhile, researchers at Oxford University, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, hope to have the first Phase 3 data on hand this summer. In addition, Moderna is finalizing its protocol for the Phase 3 study, with an expected start in July 2020.