Fauci recommends that the MLB season end in September due to fears of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that any abbreviated MLB season must end before October to keep risks of coronavirus transmission low.

Fauci told the Los Angeles Times in a telephone interview that he "would avoid" playing more in the year when the weather in much of the country becomes colder.

"Even in hot climates, like Arizona and California, we are starting to see resurgences as we open up," Fauci told the newspaper. "But I think the chances that there will be fewer problems at the end of July and in August and September are much, much better than if you go into October."

There are six owners who do not want a season, according to SNY, and The Athletic reported that it could be up to eight or more. "There are definitely more than eight owners who don't want to play," said one agent.

Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner, said there could be no big league games this year after a collapse in talks between the teams and the players' union about splitting money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is just a mess for our game, there is absolutely no question about it," Manfred said during an appearance on ESPN.

Daniel Canova of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.