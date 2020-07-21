Fauci responds to Trump: "I consider myself more realistic than alarmist"







"Well, I mean people have their opinion on my reaction to things. I consider myself more realistic than alarmist," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" when asked about Trump's characterization.

"But, you know, people have their opinions on top of that. I've always considered myself realistic when it comes to this."

Fauci's comments follow a tense period with the President who saw the White House make a concerted effort to discredit him as he became increasingly vocal about his concerns about reopening the country amid a national surge in cases of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, a White House official told CNN that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong." The official provided a long list of examples, citing Fauci's comments at the beginning of the pandemic and linking previous interviews.