Fauci responds to Trump: "I consider myself more realistic than alarmist"

"But, you know, people have their opinions on top of that. I've always considered myself realistic when it comes to this."
Fauci's comments follow a tense period with the President who saw the White House make a concerted effort to discredit him as he became increasingly vocal about his concerns about reopening the country amid a national surge in cases of coronavirus.
Those vignettes, which resembled the opposition's investigation into a political opponent, included Fauci downplaying the virus early on and a March quote when Fauci said, "People shouldn't be walking in masks," among other comments.
Trump later said, however, that he has a "very good" relationship with Fauci.
Despite Trump's characterization of their relationship, he did not invite Fauci to attend the White House briefing on the pandemic scheduled for Tuesday night. Fauci Tapper who was not asked to attend.
"I was not invited," Fauci said just under an hour before Trump's briefing began. "Up to this point, I guess I'm not going to be there."
Fauci added that he last spoke to Trump about the pandemic late last week and did not report it before Tuesday's public session.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.