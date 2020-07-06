Fauci says – CNNPolitics

"The European Union as an entity went up and then down to the baseline," he continued. "Now they have little problems, as expected, as they try to reopen. We went up, we never went down to the baseline, and now it is going up again. So, it is a serious situation that we have to address immediately."
Their comments come as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S., with at least 32 states reporting higher rates of new cases this week compared to recent ones, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Almost 3 million Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 129,000 have died.
Fauci said Monday that "a series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up" too soon as a key factor in the rise of the virus and stressed that the United States "should use the public health effort as a vehicle and a road to reach a safe reopening. "
"So we need to make sure we don't believe this kind of binary type of 'it's us against them'," he said of the public health efforts and the US economy.
"It is not. We are all together."
"We now have over 40,000 new cases a day. I wouldn't be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this doesn't change, so I'm very concerned," Fauci told the Senate of Health, Education, and Work. and the Pension Committee.
Specifically, he expressed his dismay at people congregating in crowds and not wearing masks, and inadequate attention was paid to the guidelines for reopening.
"We are going to continue to have a lot of problems," he said. "And there will be a lot of pain if that doesn't stop."