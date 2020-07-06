Fauci says – CNNPolitics

"We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this. And I would say this would not be considered a wave. It was an increase or a resurgence of infections superimposed on a baseline," Fauci said in a live interview with Facebook. Director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins.

"The European Union as an entity went up and then down to the baseline," he continued. "Now they have little problems, as expected, as they try to reopen. We went up, we never went down to the baseline, and now it is going up again. So, it is a serious situation that we have to address immediately."

Their comments come as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S., with at least 32 states reporting higher rates of new cases this week compared to recent ones, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Almost 3 million Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 129,000 have died.

Fauci said Monday that "a series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up" too soon as a key factor in the rise of the virus and stressed that the United States "should use the public health effort as a vehicle and a road to reach a safe reopening. "

"So we need to make sure we don't believe this kind of binary type of 'it's us against them'," he said of the public health efforts and the US economy.

"It is not. We are all together."

Fauci's assessment builds on the stern warning he issued to lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week, telling them he would not be surprised if the United States sees new coronavirus cases rise to a level of 100,000 per day.

"We now have over 40,000 new cases a day. I wouldn't be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this doesn't change, so I'm very concerned," Fauci told the Senate of Health, Education, and Work. and the Pension Committee.

Specifically, he expressed his dismay at people congregating in crowds and not wearing masks, and inadequate attention was paid to the guidelines for reopening.

"We are going to continue to have a lot of problems," he said. "And there will be a lot of pain if that doesn't stop."

