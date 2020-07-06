Fauci says – CNNPolitics

"We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this. And I would say this would not be considered a wave. It was an increase or a resurgence of infections superimposed on a baseline," Fauci said in a live interview with Facebook. Director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins.

"The European Union as an entity went up and then down to the baseline," he continued. "Now they have little problems, as expected, as they try to reopen. We went up, we never went down to the baseline, and now it is going up again. So, it is a serious situation that we have to address immediately."

Their comments come as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S., with at least 32 states reporting higher rates of new cases this week compared to recent ones, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Almost 3 million Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 129,000 have died.

Fauci said Monday that "a series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up" too soon as a key factor in the rise of the virus and stressed that the United States "should use the public health effort as a vehicle and a road to reach a safe reopening. "