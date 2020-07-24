Fauci says he and his family have received "serious threats"

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he and his family have faced "serious threats" since joining the White House coronavirus task force as the country's leading infectious disease expert, according to a report.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's David Axelrod in his podcast "The Ax Files" on Thursday that the level of anger was at a different level than it was decades ago in the HIV / AIDS crisis . Hill reported.

"I have seen a side of society that I suppose is understandable, but it is a bit disturbing," he said.

"In the days of HIV, when I was criticized with a hate mail, it was, you know, people who called me a gay lover and 'what the hell are you wasting a lot of time on that' … things that you would just step aside like stupid people saying stupid things, ”said Fauci.

But "it's really a different magnitude" now, he said, because "I think as much as people inappropriately make me a hero … there are people who get really angry at the thought that I'm interfering with their life because I'm driving a public health agenda. "

This has led to both hate mail and "serious threats against me, my family … my daughters, my wife, I mean, really? Is it the United States of America?

He said he has also been assigned a security detail as a result of the threats, the outlet reported.

President Trump recently said in a Fox News interview with Chris Wallace that Fauci is "a little alarmist." Later, the doctor said he prefers to think of himself as "a realist."