Fauci says he is "walking a tightrope" as people try to "face it" against the president





"I am a non-political person," Fauci told O & # 39; Donnell. "It is quite difficult to walk a tightrope while trying to get your message across and people are trying to pit you against the president."

"It is very stressful," said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the extensive and revealing interview that included his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady.

Fauci was targeted by the White House this week when unidentified employees on Monday released the "opposition investigation" into the doctor to reporters listing perceived errors in Fauci's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, the White House's top business adviser, Peter Navarro, openly attacked Fauci on Tuesday in an op-ed in USA Today. "" Dr. Anthony Fauci has good manners with the public, but he has been wrong about everything that I have interacted with, "Navarro wrote in the opinion piece.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said he has a "very good" relationship with Fauci, who has not met with the president in more than a month.