Fauci Says Partisanship Is Hurting America's Response To Covid-19







"You must be blindfolded and cover your ears to think that we don't live in a very divisive society now, from a political point of view," Fauci said in "Podcast-19," the FiveThirtyEight podcast on Covid-19.

"I mean, it's unfortunate, but it is what it is. And you know, from historical experience, that when you don't have unanimity in one approach to something, you're not as effective in how you handle it. So I think I would have to assume that if there wasn't so much division, we would have a more coordinated approach. "

His comments come as many states are pausing or backing down on their reopening plans while battling record spikes in the virus. At least 33 states have had an upward trend in average daily cases, an increase of at least 10% from the previous week.

Fauci said some parts of the country are doing "really well" in managing the pandemic, including communities where people follow public health guidelines and have gradually opened up.