Fauci Says Partisanship Is Hurting America's Response To Covid-19

"You must be blindfolded and cover your ears to think that we don't live in a very divisive society now, from a political point of view," Fauci said in "Podcast-19," the FiveThirtyEight podcast on Covid-19.

"I mean, it's unfortunate, but it is what it is. And you know, from historical experience, that when you don't have unanimity in one approach to something, you're not as effective in how you handle it. So I think I would have to assume that if there wasn't so much division, we would have a more coordinated approach. "

His comments come as many states are pausing or backing down on their reopening plans while battling record spikes in the virus. At least 33 states have had an upward trend in average daily cases, an increase of at least 10% from the previous week.

Fauci said some parts of the country are doing "really well" in managing the pandemic, including communities where people follow public health guidelines and have gradually opened up.

"But as a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say that we are doing well. I mean, just not."

That message remains at odds with President Donald Trump, who boasted in an interview with Greta Van Susteren of Gray Television that "we are in a good place" with the outbreak.

"Dr. Fauci said not to wear masks and now he says to put them on. And he said a lot of things. Don't close China. Don't ban China. I did it anyway," Trump said. "I didn't listen to my experts and I banned China. We would have been in a much worse situation."

"We have done a good job," he continued. "I think we will be in two, three, four weeks, for the next time we speak, I think we will be in very good shape."

The president responded to comments Fauci had made Monday by assessing that the state of the coronavirus in the United States "really is not good."

And on Wednesday, Fauci said he doesn't think the United States can control the virus without a vaccine.

"This virus, to our dismay, is spectacularly efficient at transmitting from person to person. That makes me skeptical about whether we would get permanent and sustained control of this without having a vaccine," Fauci said.

While Fauci said he believes the pandemic can be controlled, "keeping it under control will be the real problem. Because this virus is not like other viruses we've experienced," Fauci said.

Despite the urgency, Fauci said regulators and vaccine manufacturers are doing their best to make sure it is effective and safe.

"We have to do it right. We really do it," Fauci said. "Because if we don't, it could have a real long-term, long-term negative impact on how people approach and respond to the need for vaccination, which is why we are taking ourselves so seriously that even though we are doing this quickly, we are not compromising security nor are we compromising scientific integrity. "

