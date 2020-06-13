Fauci says that the second wave & # 39; is not inevitable & # 39; as coronavirus cases increase in some states

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that a recent increase in coronavirus cases in various states is not necessarily a "second spike."

"However, when you start to see increases in hospitalization, it's a safe situation that you need to pay close attention to," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room on Friday.

Fauci also said there may not be a so-called second wave of Covid-19 cases, as some health experts predict.

"It is not inevitable that you will have a 'second wave' call in the fall, or even a massive surge if you approach it in the right way," he said.

He advised Americans to follow social distancing recommendations and to continue wearing masks in public, among other CDC guidelines.

Meanwhile, former CDC chief Dr. Julie Gerbering, an infectious disease expert who is currently executive vice president of Merck & Co Inc., said Friday that the industry's collaborative efforts and 130 vaccines at different stages of the production points make it cautiously optimistic about the pandemic. will end with a vaccine.

"I think science is on our side, but that says nothing about speed, safety, durability, and all the other criteria that must come into play before we have anything we can count on to give us that population immunity. "Gerberding said.

He said there are many obstacles that can arise between laboratory tests and the presentation of a product to the public.

"So a little scientific humility is also an important component of communication," he said.

Ups and downs

Some states and cities are seeing an increase in cases. According to data analysis from CNN at Johns Hopkins University, 19 states have increasing case rates, several of which have reached record or near record levels.

But New York, once the epicenter of the virus in the United States, now has the lowest transmission rate in the country, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

"We were the number one state in terms of infection … and now we are the last state in terms of transmission rate. That's because New Yorkers stepped forward. They were smart. They were disciplined. They did what they had to do, and we have to stay there, "said Cuomo.

Elsewhere, however, the numbers are going up.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday that the state had a record number of cases reported in the past 24 hours.

In some places, spikes in cases have delayed the reopening.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown paused for seven days to press ahead with the reopening in light of an increase in cases that followed the relaxation of the restrictions.

"This is essentially a state yellow light," Brown said during a press conference on Friday.

And after an 8% increase in cases since June 5, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. Young announced Friday that the city would not go into Phase 2 reopening with the rest of the state.

"Let me be clear to everyone: I, more than almost anyone else, would love to see that the city of Baltimore is open and safe, but that's not what the data tells us at the moment," said the mayor.

CDC officials said Friday that they are not confirming notable increases in virus-related hospitalizations across the country, but that they will "monitor closely," Dr. Jay Butler, CDC's deputy director of infectious diseases, said during a call with journalists. .

Most Americans follow guidelines

Most Americans adhere to CDC guidelines introduced to mitigate the pandemic, according to a CDC survey.

In the survey released Friday, about 80% of Americans surveyed across the country said they had self-isolated last month, and 85% of New Yorkers said yes when the survey was conducted in May.

Nationwide, 74% of respondents said they wore face covers in public, always or frequently, and those in the hardest hit cities of New York and Los Angeles said they did so about 90% of the time.

And 84.3% of respondents believed their state's mitigation strategies were the right balance or even not restrictive enough, the survey team, led by CDC's Michael Tynan, said in the agency's weekly report.

"Most adults reported that they would not feel safe if government-mandated community mitigation strategies such as stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closings were lifted across the country the moment they The survey was conducted, although a minority of these unsafe adults wanted these restrictions to be lifted despite the risks, "the team concluded.