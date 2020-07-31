Fauci says Trump's coronavirus policy decisions helped save lives

In testifying before Congress on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly credited President Trump for the coronavirus political decisions that saved lives.

Those measures included Trump's decisions to ban flights from China, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, and the administration's "Fifteen Days to Curb the Spread" quarantine policy, initially ordered in mid-March and then extended to a 30 days total.

Introducing himself to the Subcommittee on the House of Representatives for the Response to Coronavirus, Fauci said he participated in and approved all of those policies, and believes that they all saved lives.

Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the top Republican on the committee, criticized him one by one.

Each time, Scalise asked if the country's best infectious disease doctor was involved in the decision to implement those policies, if he agreed with the president's decision to do so, and if the policies saved lives.

In each case, Fauci said he was involved and agreed, and that lives were saved.

"So I know we've heard a lot about disagreements," said Scalise.

"Clearly, many decisions are made, in fact, there are many internationally respected physicians involved in each of those decisions, is that correct?" Asked Scalise.

"Yes," replied Fauci.

Overall, would you say that you and President Trump have agreed on most of those decisions?

"We agreed on virtually all of them," said Fauci.

"I appreciate that," Scalise replied.

Also during the hearing, Fauci told the panel that the COVID-19 pandemic was not going to go away any time soon, although he was hopeful that a vaccine would be available by "late fall, early winter."