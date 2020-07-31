Fauci testifies in Congress on Covid-19's response

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is holding a hybrid hearing this morning at 9:00 a.m. ET, titled "The urgent need for a national plan to contain the coronavirus."

The hearing comes as the United States reports that more than 1,000 people died in the country yesterday from Covid-19, the highest number of daily coronavirus deaths in more than a month, according to a statement posted on the hearing's website.

Witnesses include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health

Dr. Robert Redfield, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, US Department of Health and Human Services.

The three witnesses last appeared before Congress on June 30.

According to the House of Representatives subcommittee website, after the Trump administration "initially refused" to make available witnesses requested by the subcommittee, Representative President Jim Clyburn wrote to the Vice President and Secretary of Health and Human Services on July 14 saying:

"It is imperative that Congress and the American people hear directly from the federal government's top health experts about how the administration intends to address this dire situation."

Safety precautions: Facial covers are required in the courtroom, and entry will not be permitted without a facial cover, the subcommittee website said.

In addition, seating arrangements will be "in accordance with social distancing guidelines" and "every effort must be made to comply with the six foot social distancing guidelines."