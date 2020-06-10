Fauci: the coronavirus pandemic & # 39; Nightmare & # 39; it's far from over

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert at President Trump, called the coronavirus his "worst nightmare" and warned that the fight against its spread is far from over.

The grim prospect of Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, comes as the United States continues to slowly reopen since the shutdown as it deals with massive protests in the cities over the police murder of George Floyd.

"In a four month period, it has devastated the entire world," Fauci said during a virtual appearance at a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. "And it's not over yet."

Fauci added that there is still a world of uncertainty surrounding the virus and how it spreads and impacts the body. He said that COVID-19 is much more complex than HIV, a virus he studied during his career, due to the varying levels of severity of infections, from asymptomatic carriers to patients who develop fatal conditions.

"Oh my gosh," added Fauci. "Where will it end? We are still at the beginning of really understanding. "

Fauci said vaccines will be the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus, although he expressed confidence that an antidote is being prepared.

He expects "more than one winner in the vaccine field because we will need vaccines for everyone: billions and billions of doses," he said.

"I am very encouraged by the fact that the industry has taken a step forward, very differently than what we saw with SARS," said Fauci. "The industry is not stupid, they found out. SARS had a degree of transmissibility that was burned by pure public health measures. In no way is this going to happen with this virus. "

COVID-19 sheds a "bright light" on health disparities in the United States, Fauci added. And as the United States comes out of its public health crisis, Fauci said resources should be focused on the most vulnerable communities, namely African Americans, who due to a variety of factors, including socioeconomic and employment, have been beaten "being beaten with a double whammy" of the virus.

“(African-Americans) have a higher proportion of jobs that don't allow them to sit in front of a computer and telecommute. They are out there. they are physically doing a lot of things where you have to interact, "Fauci said.

The country's leading coronavirus expert also warned against trying to implement price controls on vaccine makers.

"As much as he would like to see fair prices," he cannot force a price, "he said, reasoning that companies would simply walk away if faced with price controls on vaccines.

"It is a profit-driven industry," Fauci continued, adding that the companies "will make it available in good faith to those groups, countries, nations that really cannot afford it very well."

