Fauci "trying to find out" where Trump got a false claim that 99% of Covid-19 cases are "harmless"

Preschool students attend summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California on July 9. Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Adults, not children, appear to be the key to spreading the coronavirus, and schools must "seriously" consider strategies that allow them to stay open even when the virus is spreading, two pediatric infectious disease specialists wrote in a published comment. Friday in the Pediatrics medical magazine.

"Nearly 6 months after the pandemic, accumulated evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-age children, are far less important drivers of SARSCoV-2 transmission than adults," write Drs. Benjamin Lee and William Raszka Jr. of the University of Vermont Larner School of Medicine.

They note that several small studies have found that children are rarely the first person in a home to become ill, including an article published Friday in Pediatrics.

In that study, researchers at the University of Geneva in Switzerland found that, among 39 households where children became ill with Covid-19, children were believed to be the first case in just three households. In the other 36 households, the child developed symptoms after or at the same time as an adult in the home, "suggesting that the child was not the source of infection and that children most often acquire COVID-19 from adults, instead of passing it on to them. "

It is unclear why children would be less likely to transmit the virus to adults or other children. Lee and Raszka write that children may have milder symptoms, releasing fewer infectious particles, or they may have had little opportunity to become infected in the community, as many schools closed at the same time that physical distancing orders went into effect.

Lee and Raszka write that schools "may be less important in community broadcasting than initially feared."

"Consideration should be given to strategies that allow schools to remain open, even during the COVID-19 spread periods," they write. "By doing so, we could minimize the potentially profound adverse social, developmental, and health costs that our children will continue to suffer until an effective treatment or vaccine can be developed and delivered or, failing that, until we achieve collective immunity."

In a guide published last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the publisher of Pediatrics, recommended that schools start with "a goal of having students physically present at school," but said it may be necessary to review the strategies according to the level of viral transmission in the school and community.