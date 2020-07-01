Fauci urges Americans to stop going to bars & # 39; right now & # 39;

As coronavirus cases are on the rise in various states, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling a particular culprit for the spike: the bars.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Senate hearing on Tuesday that people should stop going to bars "right now," as have states like Texas and Florida, which have seen a Dramatic increase in the In several cases, they were recently forced to close their bars a second time to stop the virus from spreading.

"The congregation in a bar indoors is bad news," Fauci said. "We really have to stop that now."

"I think we should emphasize the responsibility that we have both as individuals and as part of a social effort to end the epidemic that we all have a part to play in that."

Texas, which until recently was completely open for business, has now become one of the latest epicenters of the virus, registering almost 6,000 new cases daily.

In addition to his dire warning about social estrangement, Fauci also said he would not be surprised if the United States reached more than 100,000 new cases of the virus per day.

“Now we have more than 40 thousand new cases per day. I wouldn't be surprised if we increase to 100,000 a day if this doesn't change. And so I am very concerned … it could get very bad. "

As of Tuesday, the United States has more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus according to Johns Hopkins University.