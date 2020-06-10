Fauci warns that the reopening of coronavirus & # 39; does not mean that all bets are canceled & # 39;

The ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the United States has prompted the nation's leading infectious disease expert to issue a warning to all states that are constantly reopening: stay cautious.

“When you open, not everything is fine; [you] can't do what you want, you still need to exercise a certain degree of caution, "said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an appearance Wednesday morning on" Good Morning America "from ABC."

All citizens "should still wear a mask, try to physically distance themselves [from others], wash their hands as often as possible, and avoid congregation in large numbers," he continued, reiterating best health practices that experts have been standing out for months. .

“Although everyone wants to get closer to normal and return to normal, it does not mean that all bets are canceled. So we say be careful and be cautious, "added Fauci.

Fauci's comments follow the news that more than a dozen states and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico have recorded their highest rates of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic first hit US hospitalizations. USA In at least nine states it has also increased since Memorial Day, the reported Washington Post.

More specifically, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah, as well as Puerto Rico, have recorded their largest seven-day average increases. in new cases since the start of the pandemic, the newspaper reported.

Texas, for example, has reportedly seen a 36 percent increase in new cases since Memorial Day and reported 2,056 hospitalizations on Tuesday, a record for the Lone State state, according to the Post. Just the day before, on Monday, hospitalizations were 1,935.

The outlet noted that the increases did not appear to be just from the increased evidence, meaning the reopens could be partly to blame. It is also unclear what impact the national protests after George Floyd's death will have on the number of virus cases across the country. However, experts, including Fauci, have warned that the lack of social distancing in such events could have a negative impact.

“The issue of physical separation is important. Masks can help, but they are masks plus physical separation, and when you get congregations as we saw with the protests … as we've said, me and other health officials, that's a risk, "Fauci said in" Good Morning America. "Unfortunately, what we're looking at right now is just one example of the kind of thing that we were concerned about."

As of Wednesday morning, the new coronavirus has infected more than 7,256,412 people in 188 countries and territories, resulting in more than 411,677 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, counting more than 1,979,971 illnesses and at least 112,006 deaths.

