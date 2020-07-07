Fauci warns that the United States is "knee deep" in the first wave of coronavirus as new cases reach record numbers in some states

The United States is still "knee deep" in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic as officials continue to announce record waves of new cases in some parts of the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the revival in places like Texas, Florida, Arizona and California, where cases have skyrocketed at an alarming rate in recent weeks, "would not be considered a wave." "

"It was a sudden increase or a resurgence of infections superimposed on a baseline," he clarified.

"If you look at the charts for Europe, the European Union as an entity, it went up and then it went down to the baseline. Now they are having little weak spots, as expected, while trying to reopen. We went up, it never went down to the baseline , and now we are going back up. "

About 50,000 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of positive coronavirus cases to nearly 3 million in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fauci testified before Congress last week that the daily number of infections could reach 100,000 per day if the government does not restart the outbreak soon. He added Monday that managing the pandemic in the country "really is not good."

President Trump has repeatedly rejected calls to make the mask mandates a federal rule, and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told "Fox and Friends" on Monday that the president sees the matter as a "state a state".

Fauci, a key member of Trump's coronavirus task force, said the new cases are attributable to reopens, which in some states have been halted due to the resurgence of cases.

"A series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up in the sense of returning to some form of normalcy have led to a situation where we now have record cases," Fauci said in a web interview with the National Institutes. from health director Francis Collins.

In California, dozens of counties were ordered to close bars and restaurants and stop the gradual reopening of businesses.

In some parts of Texas, some hospitals are on the verge of overcapacity due to new hospitalizations.

Although COVID-19 is more deadly for older people, Fauci warned that young people are being infected at higher rates recently, a point that some local officials in all states have been insisting on, as they point to the lack of social distancing and the unwillingness to wear a mask as factors in the new case load.

"The average age of people getting infected now is a decade and a half younger than a few months ago, particularly when New York, New Orleans and Chicago were hit hard," Fauci said.

State officials in Arizona said Monday that youth account for more than half of the more than 100,000 cases in the state.

Fauci said that even if the virus does not cause death, youth exposed or infected with COVID-19 could spread it to others and the disease could "knock them out of action for weeks."

"They could infect someone who infects someone, and suddenly someone's grandmother, grandfather, or aunt who is getting chemotherapy for breast cancer gets infected," she said. "You are part of the spread of the pandemic, so it is your responsibility to yourself and society to prevent infection."