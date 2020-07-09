Fay Could Become This Week's Sixth Season of Hurricane Storms With Impacts Along The East Coast

If updated, Fay will be the earliest tropical storm beginning with a registered "F". The previous record was set on July 21, 2005.
"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to development and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form the next day," said the National Hurricane Center.
The system, which is currently hitting the coast of South Carolina, is producing heavy rainfall, even offshore.
"We have been watching the center of this system move through Georgia and the Carolinas for a few days," says CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. "As the center moves off the coast of North Carolina and embraces the shoreline, it will be able to take advantage of the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and it could become a tropical storm."
Whether the storm gets a name or not, the impacts along the coast will be almost the same. Much of the heavy rains that have already fallen in parts of the southeast will continue to plague the North Carolina coast through Thursday.
North of the Outer Banks, torrential rains will remain on the high seas.
The storm will continue to creep along the coast, affecting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
"Residents along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts should expect conditions similar to those in the Northeast," according to Ward. "Rain bands and gusting winds will bring the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion and rip currents Thursday through Saturday."
Expect rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches along the coasts of the mid and northeast Atlantic.