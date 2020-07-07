FBI Director Wray says half of the office's 5,000 counterintelligence cases are related to China

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Americans Tuesday that the Chinese government's theft of American information is occurring on such a large scale that suspicious incidents account for almost half of his office's counterintelligence cases.

Speaking at an event organized by the Hudson Institute in Washington, Wray said the Chinese robberies represent "one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history," and that the American people are the victim.

"Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases currently underway across the country, almost half are related to China," Wray said. "And right now, China is working to engage American healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions that do essential research on COVID-19."

In fact, Wray said that most Americans have already been affected.

"If you are an American adult, China is more likely to have stolen your personal data," he said.

As an example, Wray noted that in 2014 Chinese hackers stole more than 21 million records from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Wray said that the Chinese Communist Party "uses a wide range of sophisticated techniques, from cyber intrusions to trust corrupters," and even "direct physical theft." To do this, he said, they use "a wide range of actors, including not only the Chinese intelligence services, but also state-owned companies, apparently private companies, certain types of graduate students and researchers, and a wide variety of other actors working in in her name ".

The director said that in some cases, China uses the social media platforms used by Americans "to identify people with access to our government's confidential information and then target those people to try to steal it."

On one occasion, he recalled, a Chinese operative posed as a headhunter, offering money to a US citizen in exchange for "consulting services" related to confidential data. In that particular case, the American reported the suspicious behavior to the FBI.

Wray's comments come a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration is considering restricting U.S. users' access to the Chinese social media app TikTok over concerns that the government of Beijing is using it as a means of monitoring and propagating people. .

Pompeo warned Americans to be cautious when using the video application, so they don't want their private information "in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

Bill Mears, Gregg Re and Charles Creitz of Fox News contributed to this report.