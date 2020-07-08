FBI investigates alleged racist attack in Indiana, lawyer says

Her attorney, Katharine Liell, said it is a hate crime investigation. When CNN contacted the FBI to confirm that an hate crime investigation had been opened, the FBI's public affairs officer Chris Bavender told CNN: "The FBI is investigating, we have no further comment."

The alleged victim, Vauhxx Booker, spoke with two witnesses and elected officials Tuesday, and publicly demanded justice.

"Without these people, it would be a hashtag," said Booker, who is a member of the affordable housing and human rights commissions in Monroe County, Indiana.

"Believe it or not, things are moving and moving pretty fast considering it's the criminal justice system. Unfortunately, they didn't move fast enough on Saturday night," Liell said.

What started as a party to watch the lunar eclipse

In a detailed Facebook post Sunday, Booker, a black man, said he was harassed and attacked by five white men on Saturday night in an incident that he said left him with a mild concussion, bruises and parts of hair plucked.

Booker said he and a friend walked into what they said is a public park to attend a lunar eclipse observation party on Lake Monroe, south of Bloomington, when one of the five men, who they say looked drunk and was carrying A hat with a Confederate flag on began to follow them and tell them they were on private property.

"We later found out that these individuals had blocked the beach's public thoroughfare with a boat and their ATVs claiming that it was also their land. When people tried to cross, they were yelling 'white power' at them. We honestly think it was could be the only drunk person in the Confederate hat we'd run into before who might be instigating the conflict. We decided to just go back and just try to have a conversation with some of the apparently more sober party members and see if we could smooth over things. little, "Booker published.

The people Booker and his friends tried to talk to were "calm for a moment and then quickly became aggressive," Booker described in his post earlier, he says, he decided to leave the place.

CNN has been unable to independently confirm what led to the incident Booker described in his Facebook post and at a press conference on Tuesday. The videos published by Booker do not show what led to the confrontation.

Booker continued: "The five of them could easily overwhelm me and took me to the ground and dragged me against a tree when they started hitting me on the head and pulling out some of my hair."

CNN has reached out to people believed to have been captured in videos of the incident restricting Booker or part of that group.

& # 39; I thought they would kill my friend & # 39;

On Tuesday, at least three witnesses to the confrontation described the events of Saturday night.

Ian Watkins accompanied his friend Booker when he first approached the group. He said that when he tried to get one of Booker's men out, he, too, was hit and pushed to the ground. Watkins told CNN that he heard one of the men say something to the effect: "Let's find a rope and take care of this boy."

"I was horrified and terrified. I thought they would kill my friend," said Watkins.

Steven Cox, another friend of Booker's, said he heard a person tell Booker's friends that they could go, but that they would have to leave the "boy" there, saying that he thought Booker would have been killed if they had left him there.

Cox described hearing screams to get a knot and break Booker's arm. Cox said he could not identify who in particular yelled for a tie and did not see a tie at the scene.

Brennan Golightly, who said she had only met Booker once before Saturday night, told CNN on Monday that she never heard the word "rope" mentioned during the incident.

In the videos posted on Booker's Facebook page of the alleged incident, there is no audible mention of a rope or any indication that a rope is present.

Finally, Booker was released, and he and his friends walk away from the scene. The video that appears to have been taken at the time shows a man calling Booker a "diaper-headed diaper."

As the two groups separate, a woman can be heard yelling at Booker, "You are a poor county official" and "Don't abuse your powers again, m * therf ** ker."

Both the Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are also investigating the matter, with DNR in charge of the investigation.

"The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division responded to a service call regarding a battery on July 4, 2020 at approximately 8 pm on private property adjacent to the Monroe Reservoir property. DNR is investigating after a 911 call was transferred to the Indiana Conservation Central Dispatch Officer Additional investigations and interviews are ongoing The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division is working diligently with the Office of the Attorney General Monroe County to ensure a legal resolution. This matter remains under investigation and no further information will be given in this regard. Time, "DNR said in a statement to CNN.