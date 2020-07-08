FBI investigates reported assault on black Indiana man

INDIANAPOLIS – The FBI said Tuesday it is investigating a reported assault of a black man by a group of white men on a lake in southern Indiana.

Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said the men pinned him to a tree, yelled racial slurs, and one of them threatened to "get a tie" in Lake Monroe. near Bloomington on July 4th. Weekend.

Much of the assault was captured on cell phone video by acquaintances of Booker.

"The FBI is investigating. We have no further comment, "spokeswoman Chris Bavender said.

Booker's attorney, Katherine Liell, said the FBI was questioning witnesses and that prosecution decisions could be made soon.

"We want this to be investigated as a hate crime. I was clearly racially motivated, ”said Liell. "We will continue our search every day until justice is done."

Booker said he is pleased that the FBI was involved.

"I am sad that this has happened, honestly," Booker said. "I just wanted to have a good time with some friends."

Liell also complained that Indiana Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers "did not move fast enough" in response to reports of the attack. She said her lack of arrests at the scene warrants further investigation by other law enforcement agencies.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton said at the press conference that police continue to search for two people accused of knocking a woman unconscious and dragging a man with his car in a protest of the assault on Booker.

Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo told The Associated Press that the clash occurred near the Monroe County courthouse in Bloomington on Monday night.

A male passenger got out of a red Toyota car and went to move an electric scooter that had been left on the road near the protest site, Pedigo said. A 29-year-old woman approached the car and placed her hands on the hood, she said.

The driver accelerated toward the woman and threw her onto the hood. A 35-year-old man grabbed the driver's side of the car and held it as the vehicle continued to accelerate. Both were finally thrown to the ground and the car fled the scene, Pedigo said.

The woman was unconscious and suffered a cut on the head, while the man scratched his arm. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Pedigo said. Authorities have not released the identities of the injured or said they were participating in the protest.

The red Toyota has not been located and investigators are still trying to determine the identities and locations of the passenger and driver, police said in a press release.

Several protesters provided police with cell phone images, Pedigo said.

"Last night's event is being actively and aggressively investigated at this time," said Hamilton. "We are taking the necessary steps to bring justice to that event."

Protesters had gathered in Bloomington, about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Indianapolis, to demand arrests in the assault on Booker.