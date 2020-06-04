FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force Investigates Stabbing by New York Police

The FBI's Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation into the stab of a NYPD cop in brooklyn

The feds arrived early Thursday at the Flatbush apartment building of the man accused of stabbing the policeman in the neck.

Officers could be seen at the address on East 22nd Street in an apparent search for evidence, near the scene of the violent confrontation on Church Avenue, where the close combat took place around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the FBI's Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force also arrived at the scene Thursday morning as police snapped photos of the "ACAB" graffiti, an acronym that stands for "All Cops are Bastards."

The graffiti may be related to an anti-police rally that took place last weekend in the same neighborhood, a source said.

The suspect, a 20-year-old white man with no criminal record, approached an officer and stabbed him in the neck, a police source said. Several police officers responded to the scene and one pulled out his firearm, sources said.

The officer and suspect fought for the weapon, which was fired, hitting one officer in the hand and one in the arm.

A sergeant also responded to the scene and shot the suspect, police said. Authorities said police officers were rushed to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was in critical condition.