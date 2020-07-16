FBI Warns Public About Rising Scams Amid Coronavirus

All Christine Nelson wanted was a new beginning.

Currently, she is struggling with a number of health complications. Also, her daughter is on the spectrum. After her husband was offered a new job, the family thought it would be better to move from Nevada to Florida. So they packed up and made the trip across the country.

The family needed a place to live, and Nelson went looking for houses. It was then that a woman contacted her on Facebook. From the company's professional website to credible-looking documentation and seemingly compassionate "social workers" – it all seemed legitimate.

"(He was very) convinced," Nelson told Fox News. "We were already signing documents, I had submitted the initial request, say where I was working, how much we earned, everything."

There was a problem: Nelson says that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to meet his tenant in person. Still, she spoke to several different people at the company, did her own independent research, and finally felt secure enough to transfer her last $ 750 and close the deal.

"My husband had to get an advance (on his salary) to complete it," said Nelson.

But instead of getting a place to stay, Nelson received a short but devastating message.

The note, acquired by Fox News, says: “So that was a fake name I gave you and ripped you off. I can't believe your bank was that stupid. "

Nelson was stunned, and still is.

"I was absolutely confused and terrified, especially since I had spoken to this woman on the phone for 3-4 hours total," Nelson said, adding that "he felt like someone he could trust."

Tammy Sorrento, a Jacksonville-based private investigator, has made it her mission to track as many scammers online as possible.

The unfortunate reality is that she has heard stories like Nelson's many times before.

"Scam artists are so prolific and so cunning and so credible," Sorrento told Fox News, explaining that he has seen scammers model false identities of real estate owners to trick victims.

According to Sorrento, the pandemic has made matters worse.

"Before, people would say, 'OK, can I really fall for (these scams) without first seeing the (rental) property? "But now, there is a reason." I can't show you the rental property because of the virus, "Sorrento said." And people have fallen in love with that because it's a very legitimate excuse. "

On the other hand, the economic stress of the virus has also created problems.

Scammers are building websites to collect on Coronavir

"People are so desperate, and when you are desperate, you are going to make mistakes," Sorrento said. One of the most common mistakes he sees is that victims try to book or rent a property at the last minute, only to fall for a deal that is "too good to be true."

"You are not going to see the red flags, and you are going to wait, and you are going to trust, and that gets you into trouble," Sorrento said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms the increase in scams. Special Agent Keith Givens tells Fox News that more than 11,000 spam incidents have been reported across the country since March, representing an increase of more than 100 percent compared to last year.

In that span, Givens estimates that scam artists have tried to defraud Americans by more than a billion dollars.

"They use the coronavirus as an excuse to get an unintentional victim to do something they normally wouldn't do," Givens told Fox News. "This is a time when people really have to be careful about whether they give their individual information or send money somewhere because they are not sending it to a legitimate source."

Givens emphasized that even for those with the slightest idea that something is out of place, they should conduct their own independent research, which includes determining the owner of the rental property through local public records, web searches to determine the legitimacy of the offer, etc. .

"(Victims) should not feel bad about trusting an individual on the other end of the line," Givens said. "I think the best position people can have is that they should have a certain awareness that this is a place where scammers can also exist."

One red flag that Givens mentioned are unusual payment methods, which include the use of cash and bitcoin apps instead of credit cards or checks. If the individual doesn't provide a bank account number or something traceable, that's also a red flag, Givens said.

The "cures" and "vaccines" for COVID-19 right now are also telltale signs of fraud, according to Givens, and have even seen a market emerge for fraudulent N95 masks. Buyers can consult the mask manufacturer and compare it to the CDC list to ensure that it is filtered to the standard of a certified N95 mask before purchasing.

When it comes to properties, Sorrento said tenants should be careful when browsing Facebook rental "groups" that scammers can take advantage of. If the same profile has advertised rental properties in multiple metropolitan areas across the country or has seen a drastic change in the profile name, Sorrento explains that those are signs of a possible scammer.

To file fraud complaints related to COVID-19, you can contact the Justice Department's National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 1-866-720-5721

For Nelson, the scam has left his family in an uncertain state. Today, they live day by day in a motel in the Orlando area. Most of every extra penny they had was spent on the move from Nevada.

As a result of the scam, Nelson was unable to work, which cost him his job and health insurance. She has filed a report with local authorities, but does not expect to see the money again.

Nelson claims he is optimistic and clings to hope, but is still stunned by the cruelty of his scammer.

"I understand that people are desperate for money right now, but other people just don't have it. So, especially when you know someone doesn't have it, and you know they are incredibly sick and doing their best to be parents, to take that away from them it's incredibly wrong, "he said.