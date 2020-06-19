FCC Commissioner Claims Big Tech Has & # 39; Armed & # 39; the federal law to promote the & # 39; partisan political agenda & # 39;

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that social media companies have accumulated more control over more speech than any other entity in human history.

Carr suggested that those companies are making "a big bet that they can get away with wielding that power biased for two reasons." One, if they embrace left-wing causes, the progressives will not take action and … the Republicans will just sit in their hands and do nothing. "

However, the commissioner added, those days are "over."

"We are now seeing a bipartisan consensus to take action, either from an antitrust perspective, a competition perspective, or by reforming this legislation known as section 230," Carr said, referring to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER OF SOCIAL MEDIA CALLING FOR THE ELIMINATION OF LIABILITY PROTECTIONS ON & # 39; CENSORSHIP & # 39;

That legislation protects Internet service providers and social media companies from liability for content posted on their platforms by third parties in most cases.

"When 230 was adopted, remember, it was a shield for some sort of frivolous litigation and now what we're seeing," Carr said, "is that the social media companies that have put together Section 230 and are using it as a sword to carry out his own partisan political agenda. "

On Thursday, Facebook said it had removed posts and ads from President Trump's re-election campaign for violating his anti-hate policy.

The ads featured an inverted red triangle with text asking Facebook users to sign a petition against the far-left movement Antifa. They were published on pages belonging to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and also appeared in ads and organic posts on the "Team Trump" page.

"The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in the concentration camps," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. "Using it to attack political opponents is very offensive."

"Our policy prohibits the use of the symbol of a prohibited hate group to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or disputes the symbol," said a spokesperson for the Facebook company.

"The inverted red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa, so it was included in an announcement about Antifa," Tim Murtaugh, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in an email.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"These entities may have their own political views," Carr said in response to the confusion. However, what no business can do is ignore their own terms of service to go after left or right politicians.

"I think this refers to a broader issue, that is, there are all kinds of world leaders using these platforms, be it Khamenei [Supreme Leader of Iran] or Chinese Communist propagandists, and it seems that these platforms are closely focused on taking these actions against Trump. "