FCC Seeks Record Penalty Against Suspected Scam Operators Who Made One Billion Automatic Calls







The record fine, announced Tuesday, is the largest proposed fine in FCC history. He targets Texas-based Rising Eagle for allegedly spamming consumers in more than half a dozen states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.

The calls, which took place in the first half of 2019, allegedly attempted to sell consumers fake short-term health insurance plans from major insurance companies like Aetna and Cigna. Victims drawn to the alleged scam received policies from other providers who were Rising Eagle customers, the FCC said.

Following the FCC's proposed fine, attorneys general in all seven states filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking damages, penalties and a court order against Rising Eagle, JSquared Telecom and two men accused of controlling both businesses.

John C. Spiller, one of the men who said he was behind Rising Eagle in the complaint, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the FCC press release, Spiller admitted "that he knowingly called consumers on the Do Not Call list because he believed it was more profitable to target these consumers," that he "made millions of calls per day and was using numbers falsified. "