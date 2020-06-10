FCC Seeks Record Penalty Against Suspected Scam Operators Who Made One Billion Automatic Calls

The calls, which took place in the first half of 2019, allegedly attempted to sell consumers fake short-term health insurance plans from major insurance companies like Aetna and Cigna. Victims drawn to the alleged scam received policies from other providers who were Rising Eagle customers, the FCC said.
Following the FCC's proposed fine, attorneys general in all seven states filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking damages, penalties and a court order against Rising Eagle, JSquared Telecom and two men accused of controlling both businesses.
"We are making it clear that defrauding consumers and, as we saw in this case, tricking them into buying products with false pretenses cannot and will not go unnoticed," FCC President Ajit Pai said in a statement. "That is why the FCC and state officials come together and take aggressive measures to protect the American public from the scourge of false automatic calls."
Tuesday's enforcement action is part of a broader crackdown by the US government. USA Against unwanted automatic calls, after years of consumer complaints. According to YouMail, a spam filtering service that monitors automatic call activity, nearly 20 billion automatic calls have been placed in the United States so far this year. Last year, it ended with more than 58 billion calls on the YouMail index.
In recent months, the FCC has moved to require telecommunications companies to implement new call authentication technologies, and has tried to impose more fines. But some critics, even within the agency, say federal authorities must do more after getting headlines with massive penalties.
"So far, collections on these mind-blowing fines have yielded almost nothing," FCC Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "Why? Well, one reason is that the FCC turns to the Department of Justice to collect the agency's fines against robocallers. We need them to help."