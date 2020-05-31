FDA approves first Tau radiotracer to aid Alzheimer's diagnosis







The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the injection of flortaucipir F18 (Tauvid, Avid Radiopharmaceuticals), the first diagnostic tau radiotracer for use with positron emission tomography (PET) to estimate density and distribution of aggregated tau neurofibrillary tangles (NFT) in adults with cognitive impairment being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease (AD).

"While there are FDA-approved imaging medications for amyloid pathology, this is the first approved medication for imaging of tau pathology, one of the two neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, and represents an important advance for patients with cognitive impairment being evaluated for the condition. " Charles Ganley, MD, director of the FDA Office of Specialized Medicine, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in an FDA press release.

"The use of diagnostic imaging can help patients and their families plan for the future and make informed decisions about their health and well-being, as well as facilitate proper patient management for physicians," Reisa Sperling, MD, director of the Center for Alzheimer's Research and treatment at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, said in a company news release.

"Determining the anatomical distribution and density of tau NFTs in the brain was previously only possible at autopsy. We now have a way to obtain this important information in patients," said Sperling.

Clinical Trial Results

After intravenous administration, flortaucipir F18 binds to tau pathology in the brain and can be seen on a PET scan.

The safety and efficacy of the tau marker were demonstrated in two clinical studies. In each study, five assessors, blinded to clinical information, interpreted the results of the flortaucipir F18 PET scan as positive or negative.

The first study included 156 terminally ill patients who agreed to undergo PET imaging with flortaucipir F18 and donate their brains after death. Of these patients, 64 died within 9 months of the brain scan. The evaluator readings of these scans were compared with the post mortem readings of independent pathologists blinded to the scan results.

Evaluators who read the flortaucipir F18 PET scans had a "high probability" of correctly evaluating patients with tau disease and had a "medium to high probability" of correctly evaluating patients without tau disease, the FDA said in the statement.

According to the company, the reader's sensitivity ranged from 92% (95% confidence interval (CI), 80% to 97%) to 100% (95% CI, 91% to 100%). Specificity ranged from 52% (95% CI, 34% to 70%) to 92% (95% CI, 75% to 98%).

Initial limited availability

The second study included the same terminally ill patients as the first study, plus an additional 18 patients who had terminal disease and 159 patients who had cognitive impairment and were being evaluated for AD (the indicated population).

The study evaluated how well the evaluators 'readings from the flortaucipir F18 PET scans agreed with the evaluations of the others' readings. In this study, the reader agreement was 0.87 (perfect agreement was indicated as 1) in the 241 patients.

In a separate subgroup analysis that included the 82 terminally ill patients who were diagnosed after death and the 159 patients with cognitive impairment, the reader agreement was 0.90 for patients in the indicated population and 0, 82 in terminally ill patients.

The FDA notes that the ability of flortaucipir F18 PET scans to detect tau pathology was evaluated in patients with generally severe stages of dementia and may be less in patients with cognitive impairment from earlier stages.

The most common adverse reactions among patients receiving the flortaucipir F18 injection were headache, pain at the injection site, and increased blood pressure. The tau radiotracer is not indicated for use in the evaluation of patients with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The FDA granted the priority review of flortaucipir F18, in which the FDA aims to take action on an application within 6 months of the time the agency determines that the drug, if approved, would significantly improve the safety or efficacy of the drug. treatment, diagnosis or prevention of a serious condition.

The company said the availability of flortaucipir F18 will initially be "limited and will be expanded in response to commercial demand and reimbursement from the payer."

AD is among the top 10 causes of death in the United States. In 2014, 5 million Americans lived with the disease, according to federal health officials. That number is projected to triple to 14 million by 2060.

