FDA approves sublingual apomorphine film for "muted" episodes in PD







The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a sublingual film of apomorphine hydrochloride (Kynmobi, Sunovion) ​​for the acute and intermittent treatment of "dull" episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), it announced the manufacturer.

This marks the first approval of sublingual therapy for this indication, which is defined as the reappearance or worsening of PD symptoms that have otherwise been controlled with standard levodopa / carbidopa care, Sunovion reports. Almost 60% of PD patients experience free episodes.

Today's approval "offers healthcare providers a necessary option that can be added to their patients' medication regimen to adequately address episodes as Parkinson's disease progresses," Stewart Factor, DO, professor of neurology and Director of the Movement Disorders Program at Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, said in a manufacturer news release.

"We know from our research and discussion with the Parkinson's community that out-of-service episodes can significantly alter a patient's daily life," said Todd Sherer, PhD, CEO of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, in the same statement.

He added that the Fox Foundation "supported the early clinical development of sublingual apomorphine."

The treatment is expected to be available at US pharmacies. USA In September.

Disruptive symptoms

Shutdown episodes can include periods of trembling, slow movement, and stiffness and can occur during the day.

"Several years after a person is diagnosed (PD), they may notice problems such as having trouble getting out of bed in the morning or difficulties getting up from a chair, or feeling frozen when trying to walk as a result of their maintenance medication decreases, "said the factor.

As reported by Medscape Medical News, subcutaneous infusion of the apomorphine dopamine agonist has shown benefit in treating persistent motor fluctuations in patients with PD.

Apomorphine Hydrochloride Sublingual Film is a new formulation of Apomorphine. It dissolves under the tongue to help improve episode symptoms, as needed, up to five times a day.

A phase 3 study of 109 patients published in December in Lancet Neurology showed that those who received sublingual film therapy had a mean reduction of 11.1 points on the Society for Movement Disorders Part III PD Rating Scale. 30 minutes after dosing at 12- weekly assessment This was a significant improvement in motor symptoms compared to those receiving placebo (mean difference, -7.6 points; P = .0002).

Furthermore, an initial clinical improvement was found 15 minutes after dosing.

The most frequently reported adverse events from treatment in the study population were oropharyngeal reactions, followed by nausea, drowsiness, and dizziness.

Long-term security?

"The availability of this new sublingual formulation of apomorphine, along with an inhaled formulation under development, will expand treatment options for periods of inactivity," wrote Angelo Antonini of the University of Padua, Padua, Italy, in an accompanying editorial in Lancet. Neurology.

Although the results were encouraging, he noted that caution should be exercised.

Due to "the high rate of oropharyngeal adverse events, long-term safety needs to be controlled once the product is registered and available for chronic use in Parkinson's disease patients," Antonini writes.

Other safety information issued by the manufacturer includes a warning that patients taking 5HT3 antagonists ondansetron, dolasetron, palonosetron, granisetron or alosetron for nausea should also not use a sublingual film of apomorphine hydrochloride.

"People taking ondansetron along with apomorphine, the active ingredient in Kynmobi, have had very low blood pressure and have lost consciousness or" passed out, "" the warning notes.

It should also not be taken by people allergic to the ingredients of the drug, including sodium metabisulfite.

