FDA issues first emergency use authorization for Covid-19 pool testing

This is the first Covid-19 diagnostic test in the United States authorized for use with pooled samples, the agency said in a statement.
"This USA for pooling samples is an important step in conducting more Covid-19 tests on more Americans faster while preserving test supplies," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn in the release. "Pooling samples becomes especially important as infection rates decrease and we begin to analyze larger portions of the population."
Pooling samples allows multiple people to be analyzed at once. Samples are collected and then tested in a group or "batch" using only one test. If the group tests positive, this means that one or more of the people tested in that group may be infected with the virus. Each of the samples would have to be retested individually.
Group testing helps "get a feel for the infection's penetration into a community, rather than testing multiple individual people, which requires resources and time," Fauci said.
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, also discussed how group testing can improve the country's testing capacity.
In its statement, the FDA said that while there is "concern that combining samples may make it difficult to detect positives, as pooling in the laboratory dilutes any viral material present in the samples," the Quest validation data They correctly identified all pooled data samples that contained a positive sample.
Quest said in a statement that it expects to deploy the test technique at two of its labs by the end of next week, and additional labs will follow.
