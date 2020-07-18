FDA issues first emergency use authorization for Covid-19 pool testing

Jordan Josey, 29, suffered a partially collapsed lung due to Covid-19.

Daniel Green is still limping from the severe viral infection that hit him in March and left him coughing up blood.

Three months ago, the 28-year postdoctoral fellow researcher from Newcastle, UK, was traveling with friends in a band while touring locations in the French Alps.

He came down with Covid-19 symptoms and, like many coronavirus patients, spent weeks in bed.

However, unlike other people, Green's life has not returned to normal.

"Since then it has been on and off with extreme exhaustion and fatigue," he said.

Every day, she has mental confusion, difficulty concentrating, and short-term memory problems that make reading, writing, and speaking difficult.

"Breathing has been very difficult," he said. "I don't feel like I have my full breathing capacity. If I go for a walk for a minute, I'm really exhausted."

The deep mark that the disease has left on Green's life is not uncommon.

"About 80% will experience a mild or asymptomatic version of Covid. The other 20% are of concern to us," said Dr. Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, professor of medicine at the McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Texas.

"One in five patients will contract a severe form of the disease."

Some young people are not improving: As the number of cases among youth increases, Green and others in their 20s want to share stories of the remains Covid-19 has caused in their lives.

Those patients can potentially experience permanent lung damage, including scarring and reduced low respiratory capacity.

"What we don't fully appreciate yet is what happens when you become infected, become seriously ill, and recover." Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the BIO International Convention in June.

"We don't know the extent of full recovery or partial recovery, so there is a lot we have to learn," he said.

Young people, who are less likely to die of coronavirus than their grandparents, are an important target of those lessons.

If they caught the virus among the snowy peaks of the Alps or at the heart of the outbreak in New York Queens City, About 20-somethings are getting sick from Covid-19. And stay sick.

Their stories are a warning from the millennial generation to the millennial generation: don't play around with the coronavirus because this disease it could permanently damage your body.

Read the rest of the piece here: