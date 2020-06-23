FDA sends warning letter telling people not to buy Covid-19 products from North Isle Wellness Center

Swimming pool

Gov. Greg Abbott said the coronavirus is "spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas" and warned that "tougher actions" could be imposed if the numbers continue to rise, but emphasized that closing the state again "will always be the last option." . "

"Covid-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and must be cornered," Abbott said at a news conference on Monday.

The governor described three categories that are skyrocketing in Texas: daily positive cases, hospitalizations, and the positivity rate. Texas experienced its largest daily increase in cases over the weekend, with 4,430 reported on Saturday, and the positivity rate rose to almost 9% this weekend from 4.5% in late May.

"If we experience another doubling of those numbers over the next month, that would mean we are in an urgent situation where tougher action will be required to make sure we contain the spread of Covid-19," he said.

For now, Abbott did not describe any setbacks to his gradual approach to reopening the state. Instead, the state will control whether recently developed actions, such as the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's crackdown on companies that do not impose reopening restrictions, will have any effect.

Abbott also said the state is increasing testing at hot spots and is doing more to promote the use of masks, although it has not yet required it.