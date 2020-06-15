FDA terminates authorization of emergency use of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19

The Norwegian public health agency (FHI) has suspended the use of its coronavirus contact tracking application following an order from the country's data protection authority on the collection and use of user location data. The FHI has also removed all information collected so far by the app.

Norwegian privacy regulator Datailsynet expressed concern about the way the app, called Smittestopp, collected both GPS location data and Bluetooth data from users. His assessment said the app "can no longer be seen as a proportionate intervention on users' basic privacy rights."

In a statement, the watchdog said "we believe that FHI has not shown that it is strictly necessary to use location data for infection detection," recommending that the app only use data collected via Bluetooth, noting that "countries in the EU have developed infection tracking applications based only on Bluetooth technology, and not on GPS location data as well. "

What the numbers say: According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 8,639 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 242 deaths in Norway.

The app was being tested in three regions of the country, but since the infection rate in those areas is low, the health authority had said last week that it was difficult to assess whether the Smittestopp app was notifying "those who may actually have been exposed to infection. "

The watchdog also questioned the "lack of freedom of choice for users" when registering with the app.

According to Datailsynet, the data required to track infections was also being used for analysis and research, which the regulator says has two different purposes and requires "different personal information."

Concerns were also raised about how the data collected remained anonymous. "There is also no solution for anonymity and data aggregation for analysis," said Bjørn Erik Thon, Director of Datailsynet in a statement. "Still, the app continually collects personal information from all users," added Thon.

The FHI disagreed with the regulator's assessment.

In a statement, FHI Director Camilla Stoltenberg said suspending the application would weaken "an important part of our preparation for further spread of the infection, because we are wasting time developing and testing the application." Stoltenberg warned that the pandemic is not over, adding that "without the Smittestopp app, we would be poorly equipped to prevent new outbreaks that may occur locally or nationally."

Stoltenberg added: "We hope that it will be possible to find a solution so that infection reporting and analysis of infection control measures can be introduced in the long term."

The FHI has until June 23 to remedy the problems raised by the regulator.