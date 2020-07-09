FDA warns against the use of two dozen hand sanitizers that may contain toxic wood alcohol

More than two dozen different hand sanitizers sold by Mexico-based 4E Global, many with the Blumen label, contain high levels of methanol or wood alcohol, and have been recommended for recall.

The FDA said it has seen an increase in products containing ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, that tested positive for potentially poisonous methanol contamination, which can be fatal if ingested.

States also reported blindness, hospitalizations and deaths in adults and children after drinking methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers, the agency said.

There are now 55 varieties of hand sanitizers on the FDA's list of toxic products. Almost all of them were made in Mexico.